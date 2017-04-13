Me in my studio: GOOSE

Hailing from Belgium and embracing elements of both rock and electronica, GOOSE have just released their fourth album What You Need .

The Flemish four-piece (keyboard player Mickael Karkousse, guitarist Dave Martijn, bassist Tom Coghe and drummer Bert Libeert) are contemporaries of the likes of Soulwax, Aeroplane and The Magician, and have remixed for everyone from Daft Punk to Scissor Sisters.