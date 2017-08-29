Kenny Wayne Shepherd: the 10 blues guitarists that blew my mind

One of the 21st century’s foremost blues guitarists, Kenny Wayne Shepherd furthers his Strat mastery on new album Lay It On Down.

The follow-up to Pierced Arrow, the bluesman’s collaboration with Stephen Stills, Lay It On Down is chock-full of big guitar tones, deep grooves and lyrical solos - just as you’d expect from an alumni of the Experience Hendrix tour.

Indeed, Lay It On Down is the culmination of all of Shepherd’s influences thus far, something he was all too happy to discuss with MusicRadar - and every one is an absolute legend, make no mistake…

Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s new album Lay It On Down is out now via Provogue. The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band tours the UK in October/November:

27.10 - Mr. Kyps, Bournemouth

28.10 - London Bluesfest, O2 Indigo

30.10 - Assembly Rooms, Leamington Spa

31.10 - Tramshed, Cardiff

01.11 - Ritz, Manchester