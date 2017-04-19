Richie Kotzen picks 10 essential guitar albums

When Richie Kotzen picks up his guitar, it literally speaks through him. Those familiar with the American singer/guitarist’s work or who have seen him live will know he occasionally hums along to the runs he’s executing, effortlessly showcasing a level of musicianship very few indeed ever get to. He embodies the kind of player that’s unequivocally in tune with their instrument, and able to improvise using purely the mind’s eye.

After spending the past few years focusing on supergroup side-project The Winery Dogs, featuring virtuoso cohorts Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy, he returns in 2017 with latest solo effort Salting Earth.

“I’ve been a solo artist my whole life,” says Kotzen.

“That’s what I am… that’s what I’ll always be. I’m on record number 21 over here! I love The Winery Dogs, though I never really intended for it to be more than getting together with two legends, making a record and doing some shows. Because the band was so well received, we jumped back in and did one more album.

“It was a lot of fun, not that the band’s over or anything like that - my door is always open - but now it’s time for me to go and do what I do best. Those guys have some big things coming up… Mike Portnoy is always three steps ahead of everything!”

Strat attack

The 10 tracks that make Salting Earth are perhaps Kotzen at his most unadulterated - venturing from blues-rock, funk and jazz through to soul, and R&B pop.

All my decisions and note choices come out of what I feel is meant for the song

As with some of his more recent solo efforts, the multi-instrumentalist performed virtually everything on the album save a few backing vocals.

“All my decisions and note choices come out of what I feel is meant for the song,” reveals Kotzen.

“I’m thinking: ‘How can I elevate this piece from section to section?’ It always depends on what’s happening in the song.

“For example, on the opening track End Of Earth, the final guitar solo almost didn’t exist! It was going to be an orchestrated vocal instead, but I started it and lost inspiration. I picked up a guitar and wrote what I think is one of the coolest solos I’ve played in a long time.”

He’s not wrong there. The recording could be one of the musically fascinating lead performances in a career pretty much littered with them.

What helped this particular moment shine was putting down the Telecaster and using a Strat to scoop into targeted notes…

“A big part of why that solo stands out is because I’m playing a Stratocaster,” he elaborates, “which I’ve done occasionally before, but this lead relied a lot on the tremolo arm to weave through all my phrases.

“I wanted to use the bar to change the pitch where I’d normally be moving my fingers - which made it sound like a pretty weird thing… certainly something I can’t emulate on my signature Tele.”

Victory will be his

As well as the new album and impending London show this September, Kotzen will also be unveiling a new amp through British manufacturers Victory - whose head designer Martin Kidd played a large part in engineering the singer/guitarist’s original signature produced by Cornford.

“I’m super-excited about this,” reveals Kotzen. “I loved my Cornford, but there were certain choices I made in retrospect that I wish I hadn’t - in terms of certain elements within the circuit. We fixed that and this new amp has an even simpler functionality, with the same kind of gain as the Cornford - that screaming tube distortion which cleans up really nice.

“The amp is pre-voiced, so the only control other than gain and master volume is a single tone knob. It’s like an old Fender Tweed Deluxe or a Marshall 1974X. I just wanted one tonality, voiced properly, so you don’t need to screw around with it. By reducing the components, we were able to put in a great tremolo circuit and some reverb.”

Those that weren’t able to justify the 100-Watt Cornford due to its sheer volume will be pleased to know this new signature series will begin with a medium power combo before leading onto something a more full-throttle…

“The first incarnation that will be released to the public will be a 1x12 combo,” Kotzen reveals.

“It will be rated 40 watts, but actually puts out a bit more, with a switch so you can run it at half- or full-power. Later down the line, we’ll be releasing the 100-watt head version as well… for those that need the old-school stack!”

Here, the musician reveals his 10 most essential guitar albums…

Salting Earth is out on 21 April via Headroom-Inc.