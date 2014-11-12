Richie Kotzen's top 5 tips for guitarists

Richie Kotzen knows all about hitting creative brick walls. Eight years ago, while on tour in South America, he felt as though he were on auto-pilot. "I had a really bad couple of shows, at least they were bad by my estimation," he says. "I didn’t feel inspired; everything sounded like I was just regurgitating the same nonsense. No matter what I did, I was just falling short of where I wanted to be."

Kotzen knew that he had to try to shake things up, so he did something radical – he ditched his pick. "I’d done little things with fingerpicking, but I never played a whole show like that," he says. "I went on stage without a pick just to see what would happen. You could say I was out of my comfort zone."

Immediately, Kotzen eliminated a few things technical elements from his repertoire. Alternate picking went out the window; the same with sweep picking. "Two big parts of my sound – gone just like that," he says. “I was kind of handicapping myself in a way, but I found that when I went into a solo, I was connecting more with the instrument. My phrasing changed, I slowed down a little bit, and even my tone changed.

"It was cool, so I decided to follow that thread," he continues. "And now, years later, I’ve developed a whole new skill set on the instrument, and I’m able to bring back some of the things I lost. I found a way to execute some of the sweep picking things I couldn’t do; the alternate picking sound is coming back because I’m utilizing my fingers in a way that I never did. The whole experiment really paid off. So there's kind of a tip that I discovered on my own: If you're uninspired and in a rut, get out of your comfort zone."

