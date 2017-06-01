Olivier Giacomotto: 10 albums that blew my mind

Techno and house DJ/producer and Beatport top 10 regular Olivier Giacomotto grew up with many different career paths in mind, and it's hard to pin down his musical taste, too.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be a cop, a drug dealer, a pianist, a private investigator, a prime minister, Indiana Jones, a boxer, a soldier, and a jet pilot," he says. "For the same unknown reason, I like all kinds of music.”

Fortunately for us, it was in the music industry that Giacomotto plied his trade. Starting out in his native Bordeaux, Olivier then worked in several studios across Paris and London. He honed his techno, electro, house, tech-house, and deep house production skills and became the accomplished DJ/producer we know today, releasing tracks on the label he co-runs with John Acquaviva, Definitive Recordings.

Read on to discover Olivier's 10 favourite albums of all time, which range from classic prog to cutting-edge electronica.

Olivier's remix of Loco & Jam's Apocalyptic is out now via Suara. He also has a release coming up on Toolroom in September. His forthcoming tour dates are on his Facebook page.