Me in my studio: Brett Domino

Imagine the Yorkshire-born lovechild of Prince, Bruno Mars, Grandmaster Flash, Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake and you’ll be somewhere close to the phenomenon that is Brett Domino.

Having made their name on YouTube - and reviewing gear for MusicRadar, no less - Brett and his trio (him and Steven Peavis - don’t ask about the third member) have just released Funk, their first album of original material.

Funded entirely by fans on Kickstarter, the majority of this diamond-encrusted love letter to contemporary and classic pop was recorded in Brett’s attic, with the exception of a 50-person choir (recorded in a church), some live drums (recorded at a rehearsal space) and upright piano (recorded at a shopping centre in Leeds).

You can buy Funk now on Bandcamp, but before you do, you need to find out more about the gear in Brett Domino’s studio and his unique working methods. Read on for his entertaining and informative show and tell…