Kyle Gass: the 12 records that changed my life

“I’m taking you off speaker for good reception, taking one for the team here.”

Kyle Gass is in good spirits. Today, he talks to MusicRadar about hitting UK shores once more with his solo band, as well as the albums that changed his life - though the Tenacious D funnyman remains dubious about our intentions…

“This sounds like homework to me,” he begs. “Is it like some sort of assignment - am I gonna get graded on this? Dammit!”

Once favour is won, he gives us an insight into life in the Kyle Gass Band - who released Thundering Herd in September last year and plan to bring their rib-tickling stampede to cities across the UK from 31 March onwards.

We have a great time bringing the party and then we leave, making audiences wonder what the hell just happened. It’s like a magic trick or something

“We play southern rock, but not one of us is from the South,” he continues.

“Clearly, we’re posers. Maybe on this tour, we’re actually just vacationing and gigging on the side? Either way, it should be fun.

“It’s dirty music, that’s how we love it… down and dirty, yup. The music and comedy is pretty integrated; it all works together because no-one really wants to hear about my feelings! We have a great time bringing the party and then we leave, making audiences wonder what the hell just happened. It’s like a magic trick or something…

“You can probably expect people not to care at all when we come over,” deadpans Gass. “Seriously, though, I realise I set the bar really high with Tenacious D - one of the great, great bands of our time. I wouldn’t bring over anything less than stellar and the line-up of the band is stellar… they’re way better than me.

“We have John Konesky in the band - he’s one of the great guitar heroes - and [singer] Mike Bray ain’t no slouch, either. I’m lucky to be in the band, quite frankly… thank God I’m a celebrity!”

The Kyle Gass Band, out and about. (Image credit: Matt Grayson)

Back to Black

Beyond the tour and the band, you can’t help but wonder what Gass is up to next. The musician/actor rose to prominence with megastar Jack Black in Tenacious D, who co-wrote 2006 box office hit Tenacious D In The Pick of Destiny, with the pair going on to win Best Metal Performance at the Grammys in 2015.

So, how is his old pal Jack, and are there any plans to work together again in the future?

“You know what - funny you should mention that - because I’m meeting him tomorrow morning to work on our latest project,” he carefully reveals.

“I can’t say what it is, but I will if you promise not to tell and respect the Bro Code. It’s really exciting, though. When the news comes out, people are gonna get so excited that I’m going to be richer and more famous!”

Here the acoustic-wielding comic talks us through the albums that changed his life…

The Kyle Gass Band play the following UK dates:

31.03. Glasgow - Cathouse

01.04. Manchester - Satans Hollow

03.04. Birmingham - Asylum 2

04.04. London - Boston Music Room

29.07. Ramblin’ Man Fair