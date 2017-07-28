Me in my studio: Crewdson

It’s hard to know where to start when considering the career of producer, composer, musician and instrument builder Crewdson (AKA Hugh Jones).

He announced his arrival on the post-dubstep scene in 2011 with debut album Gravity, and has gone on to remix for other artists and release more of his own music as part of electronic soul duo Eckoclick.

Beyond that, he’s worked closely with Matthew Herbert, both in the studio and on stage, written music for fashion shows and provided tech support for one Thom Yorke. And that’s before we even get to his work with The New Radiophonic Workshop.