The best Cyber Weekend deals on studio monitoring and wireless headphones, earphones and earbuds

We're right in the thick of the Cyber Weekend savings bonanza, so what better time to bring you the best headphone and earphone deals we could find.

Whether you're looking for some new studio monitors for music-making, in-ear monitoring for the stage, or just some noise-cancelling headphones for the daily commute, we have poured over deal after deal from your favorite retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Sweetwater, Guitar Center, Amazon and more.

Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $129.99 at Walmart

These keep going in and out of stock. As of the last update to this page, there were only seven sets left in stock, according to Walmart. That means the second-gen AirPods are selling FAST!View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.99 at Amazon

The brand new AirPods Pro have been incredibly popular already and we're not surprised given how quickly America made the standard AirPods the most popular earphones in the country. These popular, new noise-cancelling headphones have been going in and out of stock, so just keep an eye out.

View Deal

Studio monitoring headphones deals

AKG K712 Pro open-back headphones: $499 $269.10

The K712 Pros are perfect for fatigue-free mixing and mastering, while providing spacious and airy sound, with precise powerful sound results from improved low-end performance by 3dB.View Deal

Neumann NDH20 headphones: $499.95 $399.95

Get $100 off these closed-back studio headphones that deliver the levels of isolation, stereo imaging, frequency response and build quality expected from Neumann products.View Deal

Wireless headphones deals

Marshall Major III Bluetooth headphones: $149.99 $99.99

Listen with the freedom and convenience of wireless Bluetooth aptX technology and 30+ hours of playtime on a single charge and get $50 off while you're at it.View Deal

Marshall Monitor Bluetooth headphones: $249.99 $119.99

Get the Monitor Bluetooth 'phones for less than half price from Marshall with aptX technology and 30+ hours of exceptional audio quality on a single charge.View Deal

Bose QC35 II headphones: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless cans also boasts two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and 20 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless cans II: $279 $179

Featuring Bose's incredible sound quality, the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II boasts multi-pairing ability, a dual-microphone system and a flexible headband. These wireless headphones deliver up to 15 hours playtime, too.

View Deal

Bose SoundLink II: $229.99 $179.99 at BestBuy

Not only does the Bose SoundLink II deliver Bose's signature high-quality sound and comfort, but also a price tag that's more affordable than many Bose headphones. This is the perfect pair if you're looking to save some money, with a battery life of up to 15 hours and 2-device pairing capability to boot.

View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear 'phones: $349.99 $199.99

Beats has adaptive noise-canceling technology in these cans, and they're down by $150 over the MSRP. Best of all, this deal comes in a variety of colors, and the price cut applies to all of them.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.95 $149.99

It's half price for the Beats Solo 3 right now, and they've been a popular choice every Black Friday for as long as we can remember.View Deal

Earphones/earbuds/IEM deals

Westone UM Pro 30 Monitor Earphones: $399.99 $249.99

The economical UM Pro 30 sports three balanced-armature drivers that are smaller and more efficient than traditional dynamic drivers, for superior performance in a compact, lightweight package.View Deal

BeatsX Earphones $99 $79 on Amazon

If you're more of an around-the-neck (aka 'neckbuds') style headphones user, Beats has you covered with the BeatsX, which are $20 off for Black Friday. They're fast-charging and workout-friendly. What are you waiting for?View Deal

Beats urBeats3 Earphones Lightning cable: $59 $39

We loved the urBeats3 Earphones, especially as a Lightning-connecting alternative to the headphones Apple packed into its iPhone boxes, but felt the price was a bit high – but no longer, as this deal drops it far below original $99 price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $119 at Walmart

Get the newly released Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale for $119. The earbuds feature Ambient Aware technology which lets you control how much surrounding noise you want to hear.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t: $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

These brand new true wireless earbuds are already discounted by $20 in the Cyber Weekend sales. With improved battery life and a sports-friendly design, they could give the Apple AirPods a run for their money.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

With $70 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under $100. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.View Deal

Noise-cancelling headphones deals

Marshall Mid A.N.C. headphones: $279.99 $149.99 at Marshall

The Mid A.N.C is an active noise cancelling headphone with Bluetooth aptX technology that boasts up to 20 hours playing time with active noise-cancelling enabled.View Deal

Cyber Weekend deals from around the web