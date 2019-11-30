The best Cyber Weekend deals on studio monitoring and wireless headphones, earphones and earbuds

We're right in the thick of the Cyber Weekend savings bonanza, so what better time to bring you the best headphone and earphone deals we could find.
Whether you're looking for some new studio monitors for music-making, in-ear monitoring for the stage, or just some noise-cancelling headphones for the daily commute, we have poured over deal after deal from your favorite retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Sweetwater, Guitar Center, Amazon and more.
- Check out more of the best Cyber Weekend music deals
- These are the best headphones for music-making
- ...and the best in-ear monitors
- Or explore the best studio monitors around
Apple AirPods deals
Apple AirPods with Charging Case:
$159 $129.99 at Walmart
These keep going in and out of stock. As of the last update to this page, there were only seven sets left in stock, according to Walmart. That means the second-gen AirPods are selling FAST!View Deal
Apple AirPods (2019) w/wireless charging case:
$199 $164
These are the newest non-Pro AirPods, the updated version with a wirelessly charging case, and today's Black Friday discount offers a saving of $35. That's a rare Apple deal – and we don't see it getting cheaper.View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249.99 $234.99 at Amazon
The brand new AirPods Pro have been incredibly popular already and we're not surprised given how quickly America made the standard AirPods the most popular earphones in the country. These popular, new noise-cancelling headphones have been going in and out of stock, so just keep an eye out.
View Deal
Studio monitoring headphones deals
AKG Acoustics K 702 open-back:
$339 $169.10 at Adorama
Get 50% off these open-back dynamic headphones for monitoring, mastering and mixing.View Deal
AKG K712 Pro open-back headphones:
$499 $269.10
The K712 Pros are perfect for fatigue-free mixing and mastering, while providing spacious and airy sound, with precise powerful sound results from improved low-end performance by 3dB.View Deal
Neumann NDH20 headphones:
$499.95 $399.95
Get $100 off these closed-back studio headphones that deliver the levels of isolation, stereo imaging, frequency response and build quality expected from Neumann products.View Deal
Audio-Technica ATH-R70x headphones:
$349 $299
Audio-Technica's flagship open-back headphones are ideally suited to studio mixing, personal listening, mastering, post-production, and audio forensics.View Deal
Wireless headphones deals
Marshall Major III Bluetooth headphones:
$149.99 $99.99
Listen with the freedom and convenience of wireless Bluetooth aptX technology and 30+ hours of playtime on a single charge and get $50 off while you're at it.View Deal
Marshall Monitor Bluetooth headphones:
$249.99 $119.99
Get the Monitor Bluetooth 'phones for less than half price from Marshall with aptX technology and 30+ hours of exceptional audio quality on a single charge.View Deal
Bose QC35 II headphones:
$349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy
Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless cans also boasts two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and 20 hours of battery life.
View Deal
Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless cans II:
$279 $179
Featuring Bose's incredible sound quality, the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II boasts multi-pairing ability, a dual-microphone system and a flexible headband. These wireless headphones deliver up to 15 hours playtime, too.
View Deal
Bose SoundLink II:
$229.99 $179.99 at BestBuy
Not only does the Bose SoundLink II deliver Bose's signature high-quality sound and comfort, but also a price tag that's more affordable than many Bose headphones. This is the perfect pair if you're looking to save some money, with a battery life of up to 15 hours and 2-device pairing capability to boot.
View Deal
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear 'phones:
$349.99 $199.99
Beats has adaptive noise-canceling technology in these cans, and they're down by $150 over the MSRP. Best of all, this deal comes in a variety of colors, and the price cut applies to all of them.View Deal
Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones:
$299.95 $149.99
It's half price for the Beats Solo 3 right now, and they've been a popular choice every Black Friday for as long as we can remember.View Deal
Earphones/earbuds/IEM deals
Westone UM Pro 30 Monitor Earphones:
$399.99 $249.99
The economical UM Pro 30 sports three balanced-armature drivers that are smaller and more efficient than traditional dynamic drivers, for superior performance in a compact, lightweight package.View Deal
BeatsX Earphones
$99 $79 on Amazon
If you're more of an around-the-neck (aka 'neckbuds') style headphones user, Beats has you covered with the BeatsX, which are $20 off for Black Friday. They're fast-charging and workout-friendly. What are you waiting for?View Deal
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3: $
199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
These are our favorite wireless earbuds for the gym and running. Right now they're under $90.View Deal
Beats urBeats3 Earphones Lightning cable:
$59 $39
We loved the urBeats3 Earphones, especially as a Lightning-connecting alternative to the headphones Apple packed into its iPhone boxes, but felt the price was a bit high – but no longer, as this deal drops it far below original $99 price.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds:
$129.99 $119 at Walmart
Get the newly released Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale for $119. The earbuds feature Ambient Aware technology which lets you control how much surrounding noise you want to hear.
View Deal
Jabra Elite 75t:
$199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy
These brand new true wireless earbuds are already discounted by $20 in the Cyber Weekend sales. With improved battery life and a sports-friendly design, they could give the Apple AirPods a run for their money.View Deal
Jabra Elite 65t:
$169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy
With $70 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under $100. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.View Deal
Noise-cancelling headphones deals
Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones:
$349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy
These wireless noise cancelling headphones from Sony are among the very best available, with excellent comfort, high-quality sound, and superb noise cancelling.
View Deal
Marshall Mid A.N.C. headphones:
$279.99 $149.99 at Marshall
The Mid A.N.C is an active noise cancelling headphone with Bluetooth aptX technology that boasts up to 20 hours playing time with active noise-cancelling enabled.View Deal
Cyber Weekend deals from around the web
- Amazon.com - new Cyber Monday deals every day
- Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day
- GuitarCenter.com - loads of great Cyber Monday deals for musicians
- Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on music gear
- SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products
- Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment
- MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19
- Walmart.com - great deals on music gear
- Argos.co.uk - top deals on iPads and laptops
- Currys.co.uk - black Tag tech sale now on
- PluginBoutique.com - up to 95% off the latest music-making software
- Waves.com - daily deals, free plugins and more!
- Loopmasters.com - save up to 80% on plugins and bundles