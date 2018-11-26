Our favourite US Black Friday and Cyber Monday guitar, music tech and drum deals so far

US users have seen some fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains for guitarists, producers, DJs and drummers, and you can find them all on our exhaustive Cyber Week hub page. However, if you just want to see the very best deals - the ones you really don't want to miss out on - read on.
Consider these our editors' picks: we'll keep adding more as they come in.
Hottest US Black Friday and Cyber Monday guitar deals
Save $521 on ESP LTD’s James Hetfield Iron Cross Signature
We've seen some ace Black Friday deals so far, but these discounts on ESP LTD's iconic Eclipse electric guitar really rule the roost, with the Metallica frontman's signature model available heavily discounted.
Get a phenomenal $859 off a Martin 00-28
Looking for a great deal on a legit American-built acoustic guitar? Look no further, as the Martin 00-28 Grand Concert acoustic is now available with huge discounts.
Snap up a multi-effects bargain with $70 off a Hotone Xtomp Mini
For a multi-effects pedal that won't take up much space on your pedalboard - or remove many notes from your wallet - you'll struggle to beat this deal on Hotone's all-encompassing Xtomp Mini.
Save $100 on 8 Fender Special Edition guitars and basses
While we've seen plenty of deals on individual guitars, we're particularly excited to see Fender's Special Edition Deluxe and Standard models receiving solid reductions across the board.
Save an incredible $650 on the Supro 1622RT Tremo-Verb
Supro has produced a host of top-notch tube amps in recent years, and now Musician's Friend is offering a superb deal on one of its most compact offerings, the 1622RT Tremo-Verb.
Hottest US Black Friday and Cyber Monday music tech deals
Save $330 on Novation Circuit Mono Station - now only $299.99
If you can pick it up at this price, Novation's analog synth and sequencer is a real Cyber Weekend steal, and guaranteed to keep you entertained for the entire holiday season.
Buy IK Multimedia's iLoud Micro Monitor for $199.99 at zZounds
Save $100 on these excellent mini monitors - complete with Bluetooth connectivity - from IK Multimedia
Elektron Digitone 8-voice FM synth now just $649
A fun and very well thought-out box that can cover a wide sonic palette; takes the pain out of FM and replaces it with joy!
Price drop on the Elektron Digitakt - now $649
With deep sequencing and a powerful sound engine, Digitakt is the 'affordable' Elektron groovebox we've been dreaming of.
Save $150 on Ableton Live 10 Standard and Ableton Push 2 at Musician's Friend
Get this excellent DAW and its companion controller for just $998. Regular price is $1,148.
Korg Monologue Black edition $20 off at Amazon
The portable and surprisingly flexible monosynth from Korg has taken a $20 price cut at Amazon - now $279.99.
$200 off the Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2
The Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2 boasts a large full-colour LCD screen, QWERTY keyboard, eight colour-coded Hot Cues amongst many other premium features and is now down to $1999.
Pioneer DJ DJM-900NXS2 down to $1999
Top DJs love this mixer for the fine-tuned EQ, beat effects with new X-Pad control, and supreme sound quality. Just like the CDJs, comes with a $200 reduction.
Buy the Roland TR-8 drum machine for for just $299
Get TR-808 and TR-909 sounds in one performance-friendly box, which is currently $200 off the MSRP.
iZotope offers stunning music software savings in its Black Friday sale
Massive savings on mixing, mastering and vocal processing plugins, with up to 89% off.
Buy a Korg Prologue and get an Electribe for free
For every Prologue 8-voice, or 16-voice purchase, Korg will throw in an Electribe groovebox for free.
Native Instruments slashes its plugins in half for the holidays
Native Instruments has entered into the spirit of the season with a massive 50% off a whopping 175 products.