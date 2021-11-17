Dell’s XPS 13 Black Friday laptop deals have landed - and the savings are huge

In the world of music production, it’s hard to know which laptop to go for. It needs to be quick and easy-to-use, suit your workflow and style of production and be able to handle everything you throw at it. If you’re looking for a laptop to fit all of those criteria, then you’re in the right place - with Dell offering up to $390 off the new XPS 13 in the US and a sweet £150 off the XPS 13 for their UK customers .

Dell’s XPS range is capable of some impressive stuff. Offering models with i5 or i7 processors, and either 8 or 16GBs of RAM, there is a laptop in this range for music producers of any level. With the correct spec for you, there’s not an awful lot the Dell XPS can’t do - and that’s one of the many reasons why it’s the number one pick in our guide to the best laptops for music production .

These Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals are part of Dell’s wider Black Friday sales, where you can grab yourself a new gaming setup, home desktop, 2-in-1 laptop, monitor or peripheral with a big discount. What’s more, you’ll get free shipping as part of the deal.

Dell XPS 13 deals in the US

New Dell XPS 13 | i7 | 16GB: $1,569 New Dell XPS 13 | i7 | 16GB: $1,569 , now $1,179

The new XPS 13 from Dell is one of our favourite music production laptops. This particular model contains a powerful 11th Gen i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, affording you the potential to create some massive projects on your chosen DAW without fear of overloading your laptop and disrupting your workflow. For those in the US, you can save $390 on this model, with one year of Dell Premium Support included.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | i5 | 16GB: $1,519 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | i5 | 16GB: $1,519 , now $1,199 For those who need a laptop to be a little more versatile, the older model XPS 13 is also available in a touch-screen 2-in-1 configuration. The specifications on this laptop speak for themselves, with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, making this unit a great alternative choice for music producers. The i5 processor, whilst not quite as powerful as its big brother, can happily keep up with most projects. Save $320, and get a year of Dell Premium Support for free this Black Friday.

Dell XPS 13 deals in the UK

Dell XPS 13 | i5 | 8GB: £1,149 Dell XPS 13 | i5 | 8GB: £1,149 , now £999

This XPS 13 i5 is one of the top music production laptops for those who prefer to do things on a slightly smaller budget. This XPS model contains an 11th Gen. i5 processor which, although not the most powerful option in the range, is still more than capable of some reasonable processing speeds and power. Most medium-sized recording sessions will be catered for with this XPS 13, and if you’re someone who just likes to record their own tracks, this laptop with 8GB of RAM should be more than suitable. Get £150 off as part of Dell UK’s Black Friday sale.

