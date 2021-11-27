More

Stop searching for Black Friday iPad deals - all the best cyber weekend savings are right here

Apple’s tablets are in short supply, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a saving

iPad Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Apple)

If you’re struggling to find any great Black Friday iPad deals this year, you’re not alone. Stock shortages mean that it’s very much a seller’s market right now, so big discounts are hard to come by.

Look carefully, though, and you’ll find that there are indeed some iPad deals worth considering this cyber weekend. This little lot, for example…

The best US Black Friday iPad deals

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi): $1,099

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi): $1,099 $999
Get all the power of the M1 chip in a tablet. Walmart is offering the most affordable version of the larger iPad Pro at a $100 discount. If you need more storage, there are also savings on the 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB models.

View Deal
iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Wi-Fi): $599

iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Wi-Fi): $599 $579
Not a huge saving here, but in the current climate, $20 off the latest iPad Air is a pretty good deal. You'll have to choose the Space Gray option if you want it at this price at B&H Video.

View Deal

The best UK Black Friday iPad deals

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi): £999

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi): £999 £929
UK peeps don't need to miss out on the 'big iPad Pro' savings fun - not when Amazon is selling the 128GB Wi-Fi model at a £70. Those with an appetite for something more capacious can save £150 on the 512GB model, which is down to £1,149, or £50 on the 256GB model, currently down to £1,049.

View Deal
iPad Air 2020 (256GB, Wi-Fi): £729

iPad Air 2020 (256GB, Wi-Fi): £729 £691
Not the most obvious deal, this one - you'll have to be in the market for the higher-capacity iPad Air, and you'll have to be happy to have it in green - but you can save £38.

View Deal
iPad mini 2021 (64GB, Wi-Fi): £479

iPad mini 2021 (64GB, Wi-Fi): £479 £459
We're big fans of Apple's dinky new iPad, and here it is for £20 less than the standard price. You can have the pink model in your hands within a few days; some of the others are out of stock but still available for order. The 256GB Space Grey version is also discounted by £20, currently down to £599.

View Deal
