Week 2 of the Waves Black Friday Early Bird plugin deals have landed – Up to 91% off 20 top plugins

While Black Friday is still a little way off yet - officially landing on Friday 27th November - the early Black Friday plugin deals are already in full swing. Waves kicked off its Black Friday Early Bird sale last week, and has just upped the ante with a whole new offering of software discounts for week 2, delivering up to 91% discounts on 20 popular plugins and bundles.

You have until Tuesday 17 November to take advantage of these latest deals, before they’re replaced with a whole slew of new deals in week 3. Will this culminate in something a bit special once Black Friday actually arrives on Friday 27 November? Only time will tell.

Included in the early bird deals are a mixture of Waves classics, sought-after analogue outboard emulations as well as signature plugins from some of the world’s biggest producers, including Chris Lorde Alge and Greg Wells.

But, this is Waves, so the savings don’t stop there. Once you buy more than one plugin, you're into serious savings territory. Your second plugin will enjoy 30% discount, your third plugin will be subject to a 40% discount, and the fourth or higher plugin will get 50% slashed off the price.

