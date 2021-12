SampleRadar advent calendar: get a free sample pack every day this December

It's that time of the year again, when every producer hopes Santa will be dropping a synth or two down the chimney and stuffing stockings with music-making gizmos and gadgets galore.

Father Christmas is doing you one better this year, though: he's put together a virtual advent calendar made up of free sample packs for you to use in your productions in the days leading up to December 25th.

As his official online representatives, we'll be publishing a new SampleRadar article every day up until Christmas, delivering a fresh sample pack each morning for you to peruse while you drink your hot cocoa and keenly await the yuletide festivities.

Keep an eye on this page for updates, as we'll be cataloguing every post below. If you feel like opening your calendar early, head over to SampleRadar HQ to download more free samples from the archives.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1 December: 298 free analogue drum samples

2 December: 483 free movie soundtrack samples

