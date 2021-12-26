SampleRadar advent calendar: 505 free classic synth-pop samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.

Head over to our virtual advent calendar to browse the whole collection and download more sounds as the month goes on.

Today's free sample pack contains everything you need to put together a track in the style of classic synth-pop à la Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk and Gary Numan. Dig in and download to find drum hits and loops, synth FX, bass and synth loops, and FX from the Roland SH-101 and Yamaha CS-5.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Classic synth pop samples: click to download

Classic synth pop samples (300MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

How to imitate an '80s-style studio with modern software

Back to the '80s: how to capture an '80s sound in your home studio

6 ways to recreate the sound of '80s synth-pop

6 ways to recreate the sound of classic '80s live bass