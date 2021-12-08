SampleRadar advent calendar: 216 free jazz keyboard samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.

For some people, jazz is music, but even if you're not willing to embrace this most mysterious of genres wholeheartedly, you can certainly benefit from taking elements of it and working them into your own projects. Jazzy keyboards, for example, can be heard everywhere from chillout to drum 'n' bass, and we've got a whole heap of them for you to download.



What you need to know

The jazz keyboard samples are divided into three main folders: B-line and Riff, Chord Hits and Chordy Loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The jazz keyboard samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Jazz keyboard samples: click to download

Jazz keyboard samples (240MB)

