SampleRadar advent calendar: 500 free ring modulation samples

Ring modulation is a bizarre effect that's achieved through modulation, taking two inputs two signals, a carrier and modulator, and producing what are called sidebands - the sum and difference of these two signal's frequencies - at the output.

Mathematics aside, the effect makes for some splendidly strange sounds, and that's why we've based our next sample pack around it.

Inside, you'll find a plethora of sources - drum loops, bass sounds, synth parts and vocal samples - run through a ring modulator. The results are metallic, distorted, atonal and inorganic sounds that'll suit some of your darker, less harmonious productions.

What you need to know

The samples in this sample pack are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Ring modulation samples: click to download

Ring modulation samples (500MB)

