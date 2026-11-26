Okay, so Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow, but that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be had already. In fact, all the major music retailers have already launched their sales, and boy, this is a great year to be a pianist or keyboard player! In previous years, I've felt let down by the offerings for piano players, but that certainly isn't the case for Black Friday 2026.

Sweetwater, Guitar Center, and Musician's Friend all have enticing discounts on very popular digital pianos. Prices range from a couple of hundred dollars to thousands, so you can save big.

Before I worked at MusicRadar writing about music gear for a living, I sold pianos and keyboards in a busy music store. So, I’ve used my music retail background to pick the best Black Friday keyboard and piano deals from across these mammoth sales.

Below, you’ll find my expert picks across price categories and styles. Whether you’re a beginner looking for your first piano or an experienced player seeking a much-needed upgrade, you’ll find it here.

My top picks

(Image credit: Future)

Save $1,400 Kawai CA901: was $6,999 now $5,599 at Sweetwater Save $1,400 on MusicRadar’s best overall digital piano, with Kawai SH-9 headphones worth $139 included. The CA901 combines an 88-key wooden action with sampled concert grand sounds and a real wooden soundboard. Sweetwater lists this offer as running until December 31, 2026. Read more Read less ▼

Save 11% ($50) Yamaha P-45: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Guitar Center For players just starting their piano journey, it's vital to choose an instrument with all the features you need to learn without hindering your progress. That means 88 notes, fully weighted keys, a sustain pedal, and high-quality sounds. Luckily, the P-45 ticks all these boxes without breaking the bank! Read more: Yamaha P-45 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,159.01 Casio AP-550BK: was $2,999 now $1,839.99 at Sweetwater With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 26 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and intermediates, and with $1159.01 off, you really can't go wrong. Read more Read less ▼

Save $110 Roland RP701: was $1,759 now $1,649 at Sweetwater If the RP701 is an attempt to deliver a relatively affordable, feature-rich family starter piano, Roland would appear to have hit the nail squarely on the head. Priced to account for its - admittedly minor - limitations compared to the more expensive HP702, it looks classy, sounds great, plays well and has a large repository of excellent onboard tones. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($640) Casio Casio Privia PX-S7000: was $3,199 now $2,559 at Sweetwater This piano may look sleek and modern, but it’s not all style over substance, as this piano delivers more than just style in playability. Casio’s Smart Hybrid Hammer Action Keyboard feels incredibly responsive and offers a very satisfying playing experience, while the Multi-Dimensional Morphing AiR Sound Source delivers a massive range of tones. Save a massive $640 at Sweetwater. Read more Read less ▼

Buying advice

(Image credit: Future)

Should you buy a piano this Black Friday?

Black Friday is easily the biggest sales event of the year and sees hearty discounts on everything from consumer tech, such as phones and laptops, to fashion, home furnishings and, more importantly, musical instruments! I have been covering this epic sales event for several years, so I have a fair idea of what to expect, and I can say with confidence that you should most definitely be thinking about making your piano purchase around Cyber Weekend.

For more information, visit our buying a piano on Black Friday page, where you'll find top tips and advice on making your purchase.

Should you order a piano online?

While I fully understand the hesitation about ordering a piano online, the reality is, it couldn’t be easier to get your dream instrument delivered directly to your door. In our guide to ordering a piano online, I talk you through what to expect when you buy an instrument on a website, things to look out for, and give you helpful tips on finding the best piano for you.

Of course, it's good practice to go to a store and get hands-on experience with a product, but I'm fully aware that sometimes it just isn’t possible. You may not have a local dealer that stocks the piano you are looking for, you may not be mobile enough to get out and about, or you may feel intimidated walking into a bustling music store.

Just remember to discuss the delivery options with the store you are ordering from and make sure you've made space for your new piano well in advance of its arrival. Also, the piano is going to arrive disassembled, so be prepared to build it.