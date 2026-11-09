The Black Friday music deals seem to start earlier and earlier with each passing year; however, you won't hear me complaining about that! This is the best time of the year for musicians to invest in a new bit of gear, or even for those looking to dip their toes into guitar, drums, or even keys. This year, Sweetwater has given musicians a reason to get their wallets out, with humongous savings of up to 60% during its pre-Black Friday event .

With so many retailers competing to offer the lowest prices, Sweetwater has made its intentions known by slashing prices across drums, guitars, amplifiers, stompboxes and plenty more. Industry stalwarts like Mapex, Fender, Blackstar, Native Instruments, Pioneer and Korg, to name just a few, there's an eye-watering amount of choice for musicians of all stripes and backgrounds.

Sweetwater: Up to 60% off

Sweetwater’s early Black Friday sale has kicked off savings season with a bang, dropping a huge number of guitars, amps, and pedals that are sure to satisfy any bargain hunter out there. With discounts hitting up to 60% off and brands like Fender, Boss, Marshall, Line 6, and more in the sale, it’s one of the best around at the moment. Read more Read less ▼

With such a cornucopia of choice, I've hand-picked some of the best deals in the Sweetwater pre-Black Friday event, so you can cut through the noise and save the most money on great equipment.

Save 28% ($800) Strandberg Boden Singularity NX 7: was $2,899 now $2,099 at Sweetwater Crafted in collaboration with prog-metal dynamo Per Nilsson, we're starting off strong with a humongous $800 off the original price. Headless guitars have had a resurgence in recent years, and if you're looking for high-gain tones and ultra-playability, few do headless guitars much better than Strandberg. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% ($1,190) Mapex Saturn Evolution Organic Rock: was $2,489 now $1,299 at Sweetwater An earth-shattering $1,190 saving makes this premium Mapex shell pack a ludicrously tempting offer. The Saturn Evolution Organic Rock is now available for almost half its original price at Sweetwater, giving drummers the chance to get their hands on a high-end, three-piece kit without the usual premium price tag. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($40) Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol M32: was $139 now $99 at Sweetwater If you've been thinking about adding a MIDI keyboard to your home studio, this is a great time to pull the trigger. Sweetwater has knocked $39 off the Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol M32, bringing this compact controller below the $100 mark. Its 32-key micro-sized keyboard makes it ideal for smaller desks and portable setups, while an included software bundle gives you plenty to get creative with straight out of the box. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($450) PRS DGT 15 Combo: was $1,449 now $999 at Sweetwater What's better than creamy EL84 valve saturation? Well, saving $450 on the price tag! That's exactly the deal you can get on the PRS DGT 15 Combo at Sweetwater. This is a relatively portable, handsome-looking tube combo in blonde tolex, with built-in valve tremolo, reverb, and boost. This is a brilliant opportunity to discover that PRS makes amps just as good as its guitars. Fantastic! Read more Read less ▼