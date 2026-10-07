Amazon Prime Day is a bust for music makers, but don't worry, the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale is here to save the day with up to 50% off big-name brands

Now that Fall is here, it can only mean one thing - no, not pumpkin-spiced lattes - epic music deals, of course. The folks over at Musician's Friend are bringing the noise with the aptly named Rocktober sale, featuring discounts of up to 50% on an array of musical equipment from the likes of Epiphone, Fender, Casio, Alesis, and more.

This epic sale includes everything from beautiful acoustic guitars , one of the best electronic drum sets around, and even some of the best PA speakers on the market. So, no matter what you use to create music, you'll find something here that suits you - and better yet, you can kit out the entire band while you are at it.

Now, the Black Friday music deals haven't quite started to roll in just yet, but if this epic sale is anything to go by, we could be in for quite the treat as we edge closer to the sales bonanza that is Cyber Weekend.

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Below, I have picked out a few of my favourite deals from this mega sales event.

Musician's Friend Rocktober Sale: Up to 50% off

The Musician's Friend Rocktober sale has landed, and you can bag up to 50% off a range of big-name brands such as Fender, Martin, Taylor, and more.

First up, we have to shout out the incredible Schecter MV-6, now at a massive £300 discount. For me, the MV-6 is the perfect middle-ground model for those who want to pair their love of modern sounds and contemporary playability with a more orthodox, Stratocaster-inspired vibe.

Next is the gorgeous Epiphone 1963 Firebird V Maestro, which has $320 off. Honestly, I love the Firebird - I'll be gigging one this weekend! For me, it looks fabulous, plays really nice and sounds phenomenal.

Now, we’ve always been big fans of Alesis' electronic drum sets here at MusicRadar. Not only do their kits represent excellent value for money, but they’ve always been a beginner-friendly brand, packing features that will no doubt have played a part in the formative years of future drumming stars. That's why we need to shout about $50 off the Alesis Nitro Max 8-Piece. Okay, it's not the biggest discount ever, but every little helps!

Moving on to pianos, we love the Casio PX-S7000. This unique piano is our top choice for contemporary players in our best digital pianos buyer's guide. While most pianos opt to mimic their acoustic counterparts, this Casio dares to do something different, and we love it! Save an impressive $640 right now!

Obviously, there are many more items on offer, so we suggest taking the time to browse through the entire sale. Looking for more savings? Head over to our Prime Day music deals hub, where you'll find a selection of heavily discounted guitars, keys, software, and more.