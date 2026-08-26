There might still be two weeks to go til Labor Day, but that hasn’t stopped Sweetwater from launching a gigantic sale with up to 50% off gear . There are deals for guitarists, producers, keys players, drummers, and pretty much any other kind of musician available in the sale.

There are loads of great brands included and you’ll find deals on Roland, Fender, Yamaha, Marshall, Kawai, Oberheim, and plenty more. Based on previous sales, I’d expect that this sale will run all the way up til Labor Day, and perhaps a few days beyond that so you’ve got a lot of time to shop.

Sweetwater: Up to 50% off Labor Day

Grab some seriously early Labor Day deals on guitar gear with the epic Sweetwater sale that just launched. Discounts are hitting up to 50% off, making it a great way for guitarists to save big on gear ahead of the long weekend.

Checking up on sales at music retailers is a big part of my job, so of course I had to dive straight in as soon as news of this one landed in my inbox. The first deal that caught my eye was $100 off the Suzuki Omnichord . Made famous by artists like Gorillaz, Brian Eno, and Beach House. It has a touch-sensitive strumplate that you can use like the strings of a harp, and it’s capable of a huge variety of tones.

For guitar players, there’s a great deal on Ernie Ball Slinky electric guitar strings in the sale. Just buy a 3-pack of strings and you’ll get an additional pack completely free of charge, saving you $8.99 in the process !