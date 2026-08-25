“Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages”: Music legend Dolly Parton dies at 80

It’s with huge sadness that we report on the death of a genuine musical legend. The great Dolly Parton has sadly passed away at the age of 80.

The news was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver via an Instagram video posted on Tuesday afternoon. Seaver had been extremely close with his aunt, having served as her head of security for over two decades.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago,” Seaver said. “Sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus.”

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Although a cause of death wasn’t disclosed, it’s been no secret that Parton was suffering from myriad health issues in recent months, with a series of concert and public appearances being cancelled as a result of ill health.

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One of the most well-loved figureheads of country music, Dolly was of course best known for her iconic signatures 9 to 5, I Will Always Love You and Jolene. Born on January 19th 1946 in Sevier County, Tennessee, Parton, who started her musical career in the early 1960s, was also a prolific songwriting powerhouse, responsible for writing upwards of 3,000 songs. She scooped 11 Grammys (with a staggering 50+ nominations) and witnessed 44 of her LPs ascended to the top ten of the country music charts.

Widely believe to be the world’s wealthiest country music star, Parton humbly spread her reported $550m around various causes dear to her heart. Perhaps the most notable being her encouraging of literacy around the world with her Dollywood Foundation’s Imagination Library. Her wealth has also been used in the combating of Aids, funding the American Red Cross and urgently investing to help to develop the Covid vaccine during the pandemic.

We’ll bring a full obituary of Dolly’s incredible life and work soon.

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The full official statement, put out by the Dolly Parton PR team, reads as follows;

“Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old.

“Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000).

“A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

“Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”