“You were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself”: Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Jack White join the tributes to the late great Dolly Parton

Tributes have been cascading in for Dolly Parton, who died yesterday at the age of 80.

A huge range of figures have paid their respects: from every music genre you can think of, from the fields of entertainment and film, and right across the political spectrum. Few public figures had the reach of Dolly Parton, or were regarded with such genuine warmth, love and affection by so many.

Beyoncé collaborated with Parton on a version of Jolene on her recent Cowboy Carter album and has written on her website: “Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humour, your entrepreneurship. I’m honoured that I had the privilege to work with you.”

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Paul McCartney has written on Instagram: “Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivalled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly... There was no greater honour for me than to have her sing my song Let It Be and, even though I only made a small contribution to it, I am so honoured that she did it. I am so proud to have known her and admire her unique talents.”

In a press statement, Taylor Swift has said that: “A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.”

Jack White honours Dolly Parton with first 'Jolene' performance in nearly 20 years - YouTube Watch On

Barack Obama has written on Twitter/ X: “It’s hard to imagine many people having a bigger impact than Dolly Parton. Born in a one-room cabin, she earned 11 Grammys and an Emmy, built a business empire, helped millions of kids learn to read, and – as if that wasn’t enough – helped accelerate the research that led to the Moderna Covid vaccine. What a life.”

Eminem has shared a letter that the singer sent to him after he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame that said: ‘Even though I don’t know a lot about rap music, I’ve come to know you are the very best of it’. The rapper added: “Getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon.”

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Meanwhile last night at the Hammersmith Apollo, Jack White covered Jolene for the first time in nearly 20 years (the song used to be a feature of early White Stripes setlists). Footage of the performance has already gone online - at the end of the song White points to the sky and makes the sign of the cross.

His label Third Man Records has already paid tribute, issuing a statement: “Dolly’s legacy goes far beyond the music. For decades, she’s used her voice, her success, and her heart to make a difference. From the Imagination Library putting millions of books into children’s hands to supporting education, literacy, disaster relief, and communities in need. An incredible artist, philanthropist, advocate, and human being.”