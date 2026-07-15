Get almost $1k of guitar tuition from our number one online platform for only $99 with this epic Summer Black Friday deal – over 11,000 lessons, plus bonus gifts

Black Friday is still months away, but no-one’s told Guitar Tricks who just dropped a mega online lessons offer for guitar players that they’re calling ‘Summer Black Friday’ – and the price is the lowest I’ve seen all year: get a full access 12-month subscription for only $99 ; that works out as $8.25 per month and is a massive $861 saving on the full price. This deal runs until 7 August.

At its core, Guitar Tricks is home to well over 11,000 technique, style and song lessons, presented by expert teachers. But this Summer Black Friday bundle doesn’t stop there. For your $99 investment you also get personalised learning plans, Bootcamp sessions, and e-books designed to help players make genuine progress. As part of this deal, beginners will also get their hands on the Ultimate Beginner Bundle, loaded with newbie-friendly material such as power drills, the 100 Essential Licks Series, a guitar goal planner and more.

Guitar Tricks Summer Black Friday: $960 , now $99

Score the best-value offer of the year on our number one online lessons platform for guitarists. For only $99, you'll get a full access subscription, plus a fantastic beginner bundle, including a custom lesson plan, a beginner bootcamp, the 100 Essential Licks series, a guitar setup guide and loads more. You'd usually pay $960 for all this, but the deal price works out at just $8.25 per month.

If you’ve been looking to make strides with your playing, or pick up the guitar for the first time, this is your ideal time, and considering this works out at $8.25 per month, there’s no cheaper way to access so much quality, curated guitar tuition. Guitar Tricks is also our number one online guitar lessons pick for most players. You can read our 5-star Guitar Tricks review here .

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Now, let’s take a closer look at what’s included for your cash. These are the highlights:

Annual Full Access was $359 now $99Laying the foundations of this plan is Guitar Tricks’ 12-month annual full access to the entire learning platform. Whether you need the structured Core Learning system that can provide human feedback or are sharpening up your technique, there are over 11,000 tutorial videos to dive into. To put this into perspective, annual full access typically costs $359; that saving is worth the package alone.

Premium Bootcamp Access was $79 now freeIdeal for intermediate players, GT’s Premium Bootcamp comes completely free with this bundle, usually priced at $79. This unlocks one full bootcamp course to help refine your technique or deepen your understanding of a specific area. If there’s a skill you’ve been meaning to master, like fingerpicking or alternate picking, you can enroll in a bootcamp dedicated to it. These long-form lessons are a great way to dig deeper into your playing and finally conquer a technique that’s been holding you back.

100 Licks Series was $79 now freeTypically priced at $79, you will get full access to this video series that introduces 100 different licks that are a must-know for any guitarist. Split across genres, from blues to rock and metal, this is a fantastic module for expanding your lick library.

Ultimate Beginner Guide E-Book was $29 now freeGT’s Beginner Guide e-book is also included for free, down from $29. It’s an incredibly useful reference tool for new players, highlighting common pitfalls and offering structured practice routines that help build solid technique. Whether you’re just starting out or brushing up on the basics, this guide makes tackling those tricky chords a whole lot smoother.

Guitar Setup Guide E-Book was $29 now freeAn often overlooked part of learning is guitar maintenance, so I’m stoked to see Guitar Tricks include its Setup Guide e-book with this bundle for free. Instead of falling into common mistakes, this shows you how to handle the fundamentals: string changes, truss rod adjustments, and cleaning practices to keep your guitar in tip-top shape.