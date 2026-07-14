Novation tops off its Launchkey MK4 range with 88-key MIDI controller keyboard

The fourth generation of Novation’s Launchkey MIDI controller keyboard range launched in 2024, a comprehensive update that completely overhauled the look and feel of the controllers while bringing new features and functionality.

Two years on, and Novation has completed the range with an 88-key controller, Launchkey MK4 88.

Equipped with a semi-weighted keybed that Novation describes as its “most expressive” to date, Launchkey features 88 full-size piano-style keys, alongside the same additional controls as its smaller siblings: nine faders, eight endless encoders and 16 velocity-sensitive pads with aftertouch, along with a central OLED display.

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The largest keyboard controller in the MK4 range, Launchkey 88 tops off an extensive product line-up that now spans a total of 10 controllers covering six different sizes and two colourways, from the $109 Launchkey Mini 25, to the recently-released $329 Launchkey 61 White, to the $449 88-key version released today.

(Image credit: Novation)

Like the other controllers in the Launchkey range, the MK4 88 features both Scale Mode, which helpfully locks notes into the right key, and a Chord Mode that lets you play chords with a single key. These are joined by a Chord Detection function and an arpeggiator that can be sequenced via its 16 pads. The keyboard can also be split into independent zones to trigger different sounds, and the layer feature can be used to control two instruments using the same keys.

READ MORE (Image credit: Novation) Novation launches Play, a free plugin for Launchkey Mk4 owners

Novation’s Launchkey MK4 range ships with custom-built scripts that give users of Ableton Live, Logic Pro, Reason, Cubase, Bitwig and FL Studio hands-on control over essential DAW functions straight out of the box. The controller also arrives with a software bundle that includes Ableton Live Lite, Cubase LE, Novation Play and several instruments and effects from Klevgrand, GForce, Native Instruments and more.

The controller connects to your computer via a single USB-C port, and also offers a sustain pedal jack and a 5-pin DIN MIDI output for integration with external gear and DAWless setups.

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Novation’s Launchkey MK4 88 is priced at $449/£379/€378.

Find out more on Novation's website.

(Image credit: Novation)