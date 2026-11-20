REM have a resissue of their 2001 album Reveal out this month, and bassist Mike Mills has given an interview to NME about that record, its making and the group’s activism.

The group – which split up amicably in 2011 - were always a politically engaged bunch. “We’ve always encouraged activism, from our earliest days,” says Mills.

“We’re pretty activist people politically. On Twitter, people say, ‘You’re just a musician, we don’t want your opinion.’ Well, whose opinion do you want? Do you want professional politicians to tell you what you think? Who are these experts that you think should be telling you their opinions? Ours are just as valid as anyone else’s, if not more so, because we pay attention. I think everyone should be involved in politics. Literally everyone.”

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Inevitably, the conversation touches on recent events involving a certain ginger-haired fellow with a loop pedal. “The whole Ed Sheeran thing was a disaster on every level,” says Mills, referring to the controversy surrounding Sheeran's recent Loop Tour and support act Macklemore.

"The world is such a polarised place right now that to align yourself one way or another creates enemies," he continued. "I don’t mind creating enemies. Ed Sheeran doesn’t want to create any enemies, and I can’t fault him for that. Are enough musicians speaking up? No. In a word, no, they aren’t. But that’s because the consequences have gotten a little more dire."

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“No, I think if a musician wants to go out and be politically neutral, and have his concerts be a politics-free zone, that’s entirely up to him. I have no fault with that. He should have known better than to hire the openers that he did. If he really wanted to keep it politically neutral, he shouldn’t have Macklemore out there. But as far as his motivations, I have room for musicians who don’t want to make their shows political. I don’t have that luxury.”

The bassist also dashed any hopes fans might have that he, Peter Buck and Michael Stipe might ever reform properly aside from one-off performances (like at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2024).

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“God, no! Believe me, when we say it’s over, we are not kidding,” he insists. “I love getting together with the guys under any circumstances, and playing music with them on stage was certainly fun. But those things are as spontaneous as they possibly can be, because to sit there and plan something like that would be unhappy. We’re happy just being friends, playing some music together.”

The 25th Anniversary edition of Reveal is out today, 20 November.