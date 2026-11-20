Hey – do you fancy a recording session with Cirkut?

Well, that is exactly what the award-winning Canadian producer is offering to one lucky individual. Cirkut is auctioning off the opportunity to record an original song with him in his Los Angeles studio.

And it won’t be just him that’s part of this package – the acclaimed songwriter Madison Love, who has penned hits for Lady Gaga, Halsey and Katseye, will help co-write the tune. Vocal coach Roger Love, who has worked with Jon Bon Jovi and John Mayer will be on hand to provide professional vocal training.

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Cirkut, AKA Henry Russell Walter, has worked with some of the biggest names in pop – his writing and production credits include names such as Britney Spears, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Charli XCX, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, will.i.am and more recently Madonna, with whom he co-wrote and produced the Grammy-nominated Danceteria from comeback album Confessions II.

So it’s safe to say Cirkut knows his way round a studio.

It will cost you, however – it is an auction, after all. But it's all going to a good cause. Cirkut is donating the money to Cure Addiction Now, a charity which is dedicated to advancing the understanding and treatment of substance abuse through, not just funding research, but also promoting mental health as a solution.

The starting bid for the session is $75,000 – yes, you will have to have a fair wedge in your bank account. But for those with deep enough pockets, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to record alongside three industry-leading music professionals.

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The auction closes at 11:45pm GMT on Sunday 22 November. To find out more information or to make a bid head over to the Charity Buzz page here.

Visit Cure Addiction Now's website to find out more about their work.