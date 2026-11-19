Just imagine… you’re a grassroots singer songwriter laying down some vocals in a recording studio. You’re nervous – this is a big deal for you. But then who should walk in but one of the biggest rock stars of the last 30 years?

Well, that’s exactly what happened to one Rosie Charles. And the rock star who stumbled unexpectedly upon the session for her new single, Save A Kiss? Only Noel Gallagher, who had been walking past the studio and apparently "liked how it sounded".

Thinking quickly, Rosie got her phone out and recorded the encounter and now – inevitably – it’s up on TikTok.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

She has captioned the clip: "Who remembers when Noel Gallagher walked into that random girl's studio session because he liked how it sounded? I do because it was me lol, and this song is coming out tomorrow!!!"

Then she added, cheekily: "Noel Gallagher likes my music, so maybe you will too?"

Born in London, but currently based in Manchester, Charles is an up-andcoming soul/R&B singer-songwriter. Her previous self-released single, Lonely, has racked up more than 150,000 Spotify plays and has received support from BBC Introducing in Manchester, and now a very famous Mancunian guitarist/songwriter.

Anyway, her plugging of the new track via the Gallagher connection seemed to be working on TikTok. One fan wrote: "I mean, what a compliment. I'll have to give it a listen now."

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’re loving that Rosie is completely brazen about capitalising on this slice of good fortune. Well, in the words of the late Bob Monkhouse: if opportunity comes your way – don’t knock it.