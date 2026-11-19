Launched in 2016, IK Multimedia’s iLoud Micro Monitor was billed as "the smallest active studio reference monitoring system in the world", aiming to put pro-grade sound in an ultra-compact and portable package at an accessible price point.

Today the Italian manufacturer announces its successor, a substantial redesign that adds built-in ARC room correction, a linear-phase digital crossover, USB-C connectivity and a host of additional improvements. With iLoud Micro Monitor 2, IK is promising to deliver “big-speaker impact and reference-grade accuracy” in a pair of monitors that can fit in any room or set-up, no matter how small.

Micro Monitor 2’s ARC room correction brings the monitors into IK’s ARC X ecosystem, allowing users to measure the acoustics of their room using the included ARC measurement microphone and generate a correction profile to compensate. This helps to achieve more balanced and accurate mixes in untreated rooms, and for portable monitors like these, which are often used in bedrooms, hotel rooms or even tour buses, room correction can be a real game-changer.

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The profile is stored on the monitor itself, so it stays active without a connection to a computer. Along with the room correction, ARC X also allows for manual customization of speaker response via a six-band EQ, and can be used to emulate other monitors and listening systems.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

The monitors have been equipped with all-new drivers – a 3-inch woofer and a ¾-inch silk-dome tweeter with a precision waveguide – that IK says produce a broader sweet spot and more consistent tonal balance, and the bass port has been moved from the front to the rear of the monitor, extending the low end.

The newly implemented digital linear-phase crossover, borrowed from IK’s pricier MTM MKII and Micro Monitor Pro, is said to deliver precise transients and a focused stereo image, making it easier to pick out individual elements in a mix.

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Connectivity has been expanded too, and Micro Monitor 2 now has USB-C alongside RCA and Bluetooth, meaning you can hook up to a computer without an audio interface, something that should come in useful for anyone taking these out on the road. Launching alongside the iLoud Micro Monitor 2 is IK’s new iLoud Control app for iOS and Android, which can be used to tweak EQ settings and speaker voicing from your mobile device.

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iLoud Micro Monitor 2 follows hot on the heels of ARC Studio+, a hardware room correction system launched by IK in October that allows you to use the same room correction tech found in IK’s monitors with any monitoring system. While the original ARC Studio needed a computer to calibrate, ARC Studio+ can do it standalone, and adds digital I/O and subwoofer management.

iLoud Micro Monitor 2 is now available for pre-order and will ship in December 2026. The monitors are priced at $/€349.99 per pair with an ARC measurement microphone, but you can pick up a version without the mic for $/€299.99 per pair if you already own one.

Find out more on IK Multimedia’s website.