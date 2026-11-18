The holiday season has crept up on us with all the inconspicuousness of a burglar wearing sleigh bells. We’re here, we’re in the thick of it, and we’re already struggling to find some festive gifts for the musicians in our lives or, indeed, some gift inspirations for our own Dear Santa letter.

Fear not, though, for Guitar Center has you covered! Via a new set of exclusive offerings that run the gamut from special edition guitars to unlikely Christmas decorations.

One of the exclusives vying for my top spot is the Gold Dust variant of Fender’s American Ultra II HSS Stratocaster; it’s got all that Fender-y goodness, with some added, surprisingly inconspicuous festive sparkle. There’s also a Fender Jazz Bass V from the same series that’s been lucky enough to get the sparkly golden treatment too.

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Fender American Ultra II Limited-Edition Strat Gold Dust: $2,729.99 at Guitar Center This special-edition Fender American Ultra II has all the juice you could ask for. Super-hot single-coils and a Haymaker humbucker in the bridge; a luscious roasted maple neck with a compound-radius fingerboard; and now, a limited Gold Dust finish that puts the shimmer on your guitar’s body (as opposed to the setting in your favourite reverb).

Taylor 814ce Special-Edition Trans Black: $4,749 at Guitar Center The Taylor 814ce Grand Auditorium Acoustic-Electric is a serious piece of instrument, with a beautifully resonant redwood top and Solid Indian Rosewood backs and sides. It’s clear and fulsome sounding, and has a striking new visual tone to match its auditory tone. The Guitar Center-exclusive Trans Black finish is high contrast, incredibly warm and incredibly difficult to turn down.

Guitar Center 2026 Rock 'n' Roll Nutcracker Collectible: $24.99 at Guitar Center Who said your Christmas decorations had to stay traditional? Bring some star power to your holiday decorations with this 14-inch nutcracker ornament, a Wizzard-looking fellow with a licensed miniature Gibson Les Paul hanging as low as Slash’s. If one big axe-toting nutcracker doesn’t quite fit in with your holiday decoration plans, you might find better use for the 7-inch rock band three-packs – available as either country rock or a straight-up riff-rock trio.

Really, though, I think the star of the show here is the quite-frankly nuts (pun very much and quite enthusiastically intended) range of Guitar Center nutcracker ornaments. I’m personally a fan of the 14-inch nutcracker holding an officially licensed Gibson Les Paul, but there are also three-packs of variably costumed 7-inch figures – namely, a country-rock three-piece and a set of moustachioed rock veterans. Adorn your tree with one of these trios, and your festive living room will finally be complete.

The Guitar Center exclusives don’t stop here, of course. There’s a bulging section of Guitar Center’s online storefront dedicated to new and exclusive deals, including these very festive additions to the rock-n-roll pantheon.

If you aren’t feeling suitably Christmassy yet, a quick look at these yuletide gems might just shift the needle. For more deals, check out our Black Friday music deals hub page.

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