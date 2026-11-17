We’ve all got that one pedal – maybe even two – that are always on the pedalboard, and often almost on because they simply make us sound better. They are often boosts or compressor pedals, a set-and-forget job.

But TWA has a new pedal from the genius mind of Tube Screamer designer Susumu Tamura, and it is none of these things – it is the BB-01 Better Box, and it is described as a clean harmonic booster.

As we said in the headline, this is Tamura coming for your clean tone. After all, you probably already have the iconic little green box – perhaps even the TWA Source Code that was launched last year as ‘the ultimate Tube Screamer’. Again, Tamura’s hand was behind the design. The Better Box is all about adding analogue tube amp mojo, for the lack of the better word, without adding overdrive.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

“No overdrive, no mid-hump just your tone – only better!” reads the tagline, and it’s a tantalising proposition for the great number of guitar players who are, by and large, mostly happy with their relationship with their electric guitar, their playing and their amp – and they don’t want anything to step all over that, interfering.

The Better Box is for them. It adds “odd/even” harmonic content, gives you more clarity, and – get this – improves the “psychoacoustic character of your instrument”. I knew my Telecaster was psychoacoustic. It had been acting weird of late.

TWA Better Box Clean Harmonic Booster Pedal - YouTube Watch On

Now, it is all about being clean, but it doesn’t mean your tone needs to be clean per se.

“Single notes become thicker and more expressive,” says TWA. “Subtle changes in picking strength and fretboard touch become part of the sound instead of disappearing inside it.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“And because the goal is not simply to generate distortion, the BB-01 adds this character to clean and edge-of-clean sounds where a conventional overdrive may be more than what you need.”

(Image credit: Godlyke Distribution Inc.)

There are two knobs, Louder and Better, with the capacity to push your amp, or could simple be your all-in-one harmonic enhancer, level booster, compressor, EQ, and/or preamp. Louder adjusts output signal. Better is for your “even/odd” harmonic content.

For those who light up at the very mention of electronic componentry, please note that there is a NOS OnSemi NE570 Compander IC under the hood. An internal booster pumps it up to 30V for extra headroom.

Could this be the must-have boutique pedal of 2026? It is leaving it late, but let's call it a contender. We are always on the lookout for a premium tone-sweetener, no matter how happy we are with our amp and guitar. And we are happy, right? Right!?

The Better Box is priced £194/$249 and is available now. Head over to Godlyke Distribution for more, or head to Reverb where there are a limited number of units signed by Susumu Tamura.