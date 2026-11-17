Martin has unveiled a meticulous replica of the 1951 D-28 acoustic guitar that Robbie Robertson used to write The Weight on. Released to mark the 50th anniversary of The Band’s Thanksgiving 1976 farewell show, The Last Waltz.

This is the guitar that inspired the opening line to The Weight. Legend has it that Robertson looked into the soundhole, read, Nazareth, PA, then wrote the immortal words, “I pulled into Nazareth, was feeling ‘bout half past dead”.

The rest is history, and this is a guitar with a lot of history – all of those checking marks and scrapes on the guitar’s body speak to its use. This was no closet classic; it was played hard, and this 2026 replica duly has had every mark and ding on the finish applied in the factory.

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This level of detail, not to mention the guitar’s scarcity – they’re only making 76 of these Martin guitars – will cost you, and is reflected in the eye-watering $19,999 price tag. But for fans of the late Canadian guitarist and songwriter, it’s a true grail.

You’ve got a top made from old-growth Sitka spruce, with Guatemalan rosewood on the back and sides. It looks like it’s survived the ‘60s, and it should sound like it, too. Martin has given this the Vintage Tone System, putting the wood through the torrefaction process that dries it out and makes it sound like an old acoustic.

As the vintage acoustic aficionados will tell you, those old acoustics tend to sound sweeter, more open. The rear-shifted X-bracing under the sound top has been left unscalloped but has had the magic touch of the VTS treatment, too.

Elsewhere, it’s bang on with the traditional 14-fret dreadnoughts that Martin made its name on. The scale length is 25.4”. The fingerboard is ebony with period-correct Style 28 dot inlays.

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The gold Grover tuners have been aged to match the original guitar, too, as has the fake tortoiseshell pickguard.

But if we’re talking ageing, pay particular attention to those bridge pins. They look like they’ve seen a lot of action. This guitar does. If it’s anything like Robertson’s D-28 then it might just have songs in it too.

This is as nice a dreadnought as we have seen this year, and comes hot on the heels of Martin’s limited edition Gram Parsons 00-21 based on his 1963 original. Who knows what will be coming out of Nazareth next.

For more details, head over to Martin. Price includes a hard-shell guitar case and you can only imagine what this might be worth in 20 years’ time.

Just don’t leave it under the bed for a rainy day. This might be a collector’s item but it’s definitely one you’d want to play.