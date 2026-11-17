Independent artists who are reluctant to dip into their own pockets or crank up yet another GoFundMe campaign to finance a new release might soon have another option.

LANDR, the 'AI-powered music platform’ and beatBread, a music funding platform, have announced that they are teaming up to launch LANDR Artist Funding.

It is a new service that gives independent artists a way to turn their existing catalogue’s streaming into capital to fund a new project.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

So how does it work? Well, it seems that the artist who applies will receive an advance, but that amount will be based on their current streaming performance. Artists will receive an offer including applicable fees, recoupment terms and contractual commitments, and then it’s up to them to decide whether to accept. Royalties from the recordings and revenue streams covered are applied toward recoupment under the terms of the contract.

It sounds similar to the traditional record company funding, though unlike current record labels, LANDR is taking no risks whatsoever. In addition, given the royalties most streaming platforms pay out, it will be interesting to see the size of the advances LANDR and beatBread are able to provide. It may not be the sort of scheme that will fund an ambitious project of any description, but if used as a supplement to other existing funding streams, it could well be a useful option for grassroots artists.

Show Me The Money (Main Mix) - YouTube Watch On

In a statement, Pascal Pilon, Founder and CEO of LANDR said: "Independent artists run real businesses, but capital rarely shows up when the opportunity does. By partnering with beatBread, we're helping artists put the value of music they've already released to work, on a timeline that matches their career instead of their payment cycle."

“Independent artists have different ambitions, and funding shouldn't be one-size-fits-all,” added Matthew Tilley, Co-Founder and Head of Artist and Industry Development at beatBread.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Our technology allows us to evaluate the earning potential of an artist's music and offer a range of funding structures that give them more choice. Through our partnership with Landr, we're making those opportunities accessible within a platform artists already use, helping them find the option that best supports their next move.”

For more information head over to the Landr website at landr.com/royalty-advances.



Would you consider using your existing streaming royalties to fund your next music project? Let us know in the comments below...