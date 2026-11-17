Waves and Black Friday plugin deals are hardly strangers, so I’m usually more interested in what’s included than the enormous percentage sitting next to the price. This year, Waves' Black Friday All-Stars package has caught my attention; 11 plugins covering vocal production, compression, EQ, delay and mastering for $179.99. Against Waves’ listed $799 MSRP, that’s a pretty monstrous saving of $619.01, or around 77%.

What I like here is the selection. If you’re building a home studio or moving beyond your DAW’s stock processors, there’s plenty that addresses the everyday business of getting recordings into shape. And at roughly $16.36 per plugin, you don’t need to use every single one on every project to see the appeal.

There are bigger collections on offer too, including Platinum at $129.99 and Horizon at $199.99. But I think All-Stars deserves a closer look before you let plugin counts make the decision for you.

If it were me, I'd start with the vocal suite. You get Waves Tune Real-Time for instant pitch fixes, alongside Clarity Vx for sweeping away unwanted background noise. Throw in Renaissance Vox and CLA Vocals, and you've got a properly versatile set of processors. Anyone tracking vocals will find plenty of practical value here before even considering the rest of the bundle.

Vocal Rider is another standout inclusion for me. By riding levels automatically, it ensures low-level phrases don't get lost, sparing you from over-compressing the overall performance and that strange ‘goldfish bowl’ effect. While flashy creative effects usually steal the spotlight, a utility that effortlessly glues your lead vocal into a dense mix is well worth having around.

Moving across the set, CLA-76 and CLA-2A give you two iconic, distinct flavours of dynamic control, backed up by Curves AQ and the F6 dynamic EQ.

F6 is brilliant when you need targeted equalisation that only kicks in during problematic passages. H-Delay offers more creative utility, packing filters and modulation to sculpt clean echoes across synths, guitars, or vocals. Finally, L4 Ultramaximizer handles final brickwall limiting when you're ready to master.

If you prefer raw quantity and never having to think about buying plugins again, Waves has slashed its Platinum bundle to $129.99 for 67 plugins, while the even larger Horizon pack brings 93 processors for $199.99. Those higher-count bundles offer huge scale, but I'd carefully weigh up what you actually need rather than just chasing numbers.

For my money, All-Stars hits the sweetest spot in this holiday sale. Just remember to log in to your account first, as Waves will lower the final price if you already own any of these plugins. Sweet!

Head over to our dedicated Black Friday music deals hub page for the latest discounts across a broad range of music-making gear.

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