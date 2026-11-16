“In one of my songs, I would’ve gone for an A minor – instead we go to an A7 and then resolve to D minor. It feels like you’re about to modulate, but you don’t”: Taylor Swift explains how she channelled Randy Newman when she wrote I Knew It, I Knew You

Taylor Swift knows a thing or two about ‘world-building’ – she frequently nods to her past when teasing upcoming projects, for example – so it comes as no surprise to learn that, when she sat down to write I Knew It, I Knew You, her theme song for 2026 movie Toy Story 5, she was keen to honour and acknowledge what came before it.

That, inevitably, meant thinking about Randy Newman, the towering singer-songwriter who has contributed music to all the Toy Story films, up to and including the fifth movie.

In a recent virtual press conference for Golden Globes voters (transcribed by Fresh Fiction), Swift was keen to praise Newman’s work on the Toy Story franchise, and revealed the extent to which she was influenced by him when writing I Knew It, I Knew You.

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“Randy is one-of-one,” she began. “What he’s done in creating this entire world sonically around Toy Story – it’s identifiable, singular and unique and immediately transports us to those characters to that world, to where we were when we saw those films – that’s the ultimate achievement. I’ve been a fan of his for so long and so has my co-writer Jack Antonoff.”

This being the case, Antonoff was the first person Swift called when she wanted to start working on her own Toy Story song.

“I was geeking out about having this opportunity at all and explaining to him what the film was about,” she remembers. “I’d already written lyrics and I got home after watching the film and I went to my piano and was like, ‘Clear your schedule! Whatever you’re doing. Just FaceTime me! We’re writing this right now!’ And that’s what we did.”

Swift also said that, in order to honour the history of Toy Story’s musical world, she knew that she’d have to stretch herself creatively – “I’d have to reach for some different progressions that I would not naturally go to,” she admitted.

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“This is getting granular about it, but there’s a chord progression that I would never have gone to for one of my albums, because I just wouldn’t have thought to stretch in that way,” she continued. “There’s this moment on that line, [sings] ‘Life has ways of leavin’ those days behind,’ where, in one of my songs, I would’ve gone for an A minor and instead we go to an A7 and then resolve in a D minor. It almost feels like you’re about to modulate, but you don’t.”

In doing this, explained Swift, she and Antonoff were almost trying to put themselves directly in Newman’s songwriting shoes. “As Randy Newman fans, we’d be like, ‘I wonder if Randy would do this?’” she recalled.

Taylor Swift - I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5) - YouTube Watch On

Swift went on to say that her keenness to use Newman as a musical reference point impacted I Knew It, I Knew You’s arrangement, too. “We’ve got tenor sax, baritone sax – and they’re kind of playing in a way that’s structured a little differently than we would normally do it. We would usually have very organized structured parts, whereas in our world to reach towards Randy Newman, we felt like it could feel a little bit more like a jam band with individual players kind of acting as characters. You’ve got the saxophone players playing a hook that’s just a musical hook at the same time I’m singing the chorus hook over it. Those are just different choices we’d make over anything of mine.”

Swift also joked that this was her first time using a virginal harpsichord, and confirmed that, because her song was inspired by Jessie the cowgirl, she knew that she wanted to incorporate country elements, too.

“I know how to bring that in,” she noted. “We’ve got banjo, we’ve got mandolin, harmonica, and there’s structural things I know we could do to add themselves to that part of Jessie.

I Knew It, I Knew You has been warmly received, and could yet scoop Swift the Best Original Song Oscar that she’s currently missing. However, the star says that, as of now, performing with Randy Newman at the movie’s premiere has been her biggest Toy Story 5 highlight.

“I felt like I was in a dream sequence,” she admitted. “When you hear him play the intro notes of You’ve Got A Friend you can’t believe that’s happening in front of you at all. I never thought I’d get to hear that live. He’s so funny. He’s so quick-witted. He’s adding all these jokes into the performance that we hadn’t done in sound check. Getting to meet someone who’s such a sparkly person was just unbelievable. I’m so grateful for him welcoming me into the fold like that.”