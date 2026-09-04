“At The Troubadour, she broke the seal on this brand new tune. And I was sure I knew the song already because it was such a classic immediately”: The iconic Carole King song that she believed was heaven-sent – and how James Taylor took it to No 1

Several songwriters over the decades have spoken about feeling as though they didn’t fully write the iconic songs for which they are known. Their sense is that these songs already existed and that songwriters act more like conduits than creators, channelling or uncovering works rather than writing them from scratch.

It was a view reportedly put forward by Bob Dylan in an interview with Sing Out! Magazine in 1962, as quoted in Howard Sounes’s 2001 book Down The Highway: The Life Of Bob Dylan. “The songs are there,” Dylan reportedly said. “They exist all by themselves just waiting for someone to write them down. I just put them down on paper. If I didn’t do it, somebody else would.”

Some songwriters allude to the feeling there is a higher, spiritual force at work. This was allegedly the experience of Carole King in January 1971 when she wrote You’ve Got A Friend, the song that opens side two of her classic 1971 album, Tapestry.

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In a 2007 interview with MOJO magazine, King said the song “was as close to pure inspiration as I've ever experienced.” She stated: “The song wrote itself. It was written by something outside of myself, through me.”

You’ve Got A Friend is a song viewed by some as the emotional epicentre of the Tapestry album. It is an impeccably-crafted composition offering comfort, reassurance and hope. It is also a song that still resonates across the generations, 55 years after it was released.

Carole King - You've Got a Friend (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

By the time Carole King embarked on a solo career, she was already a hugely successful songwriter as one half of the songwriting team Goffin-King, with husband Gerry Goffin.

Together, they penned hits such as Will You Love Me Tomorrow by The Shirelles, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin, One Fine Day by The Chiffons and Pleasant Valley Sunday by The Monkees.

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Goffin and King divorced in 1968 and King moved to the West Coast with their two young daughters, settling in the now legendary creative enclave of Laurel Canyon, tucked away in the hills above LA’s Sunset Strip.

By the time she began recording Tapestry, King had already released two albums – Now That Everything’s Been Said (1968) with folk-rock band The City and her first solo studio album The Writer (1970). Neither set the world on fire and there was no expectation that Tapestry would perform any differently.

“The tunes were extraordinary, there was no question about that,” guitarist Danny ‘Kootch’ Kortchmar told writer Graeme Thomson of Uncut magazine in 2016. “But the tunes on her previous two albums were extraordinary, too. We just thought, ‘Yeah, this is Carole. She writes great songs, that’s what she does.’”

Goin' Back - YouTube Watch On

King wrote You’ve Got A Friend in January 1971, during the sessions for Tapestry in Studio B at A&M Studios, on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood.

At the same time, across the hall in A&M’s Studio C, Joni Mitchell was recording the album Blue. Meanwhile, seven blocks away, at Crystal Sound Studios at 1014 N. Vine Street in Hollywood, James Taylor was recording his hit album Mud Slide Slim And The Blue Horizon.

According to Danny Kortchmar, the relationship between King, Mitchell and Taylor was friendly and relaxed, with all three playing on each other’s records and using the same musicians, such as Kortchmar himself.

“We were all hanging out together, everybody knew everybody else,” recalled Kortchmar. “We all recorded with each other, but it was spontaneous. Joni or James would pop in and it was, ‘Let’s go!’ It was a utopian way of making music.”

James Taylor was integral to the story of You’ve Got A Friend. In an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Late Show in February 2026, Taylor recalled first meeting King and hearing You’ve Got A Friend before it had been recorded.

“When I finally got to meet Carole out on the West Coast, she and I just clicked,” said Taylor. “She played piano on my Sweet Baby James album, beautifully. It was just a great collaboration. And I played on Tapestry.

“We were playing a job together at The Troubadour, a dive really in Los Angeles, but an important gig to play. On the second or third engagement at The Troubadour, she broke the seal on this brand new tune. And I was sure I knew the song already because it was such a classic immediately and I literally ran to find my guitar so I could play it.”

James Taylor & Carole King - You've Got A Friend (BBC In Concert, 11/13/71) - YouTube Watch On

Two weeks later, Taylor and his band were recording the album Mud Slide Slim And The Blue Horizon. One day, they had a couple of hours left at the end of a session.

“So that typically is the time when someone will think of a cover,” Taylor told Colbert on The Late Late Show. “In this case I had learned the song of Carole’s and said, ‘Let’s play that song of Carole’s.’ It’s just spur off the moment… we do a quick arrangement and, boom!’”

Which is how James Taylor came to record You’ve Got A Friend before Carole King herself did.

“Of course she wants to record that song,” said Taylor. “It’s the best song written by a human being. So I blithely go and record the song and then we really liked the way it sounded. So I had to go to Carole and say, ‘I sort of cut your hit.’”

This could have presented a problem, but King welcomed the news. As Taylor recalled: “She said, ‘That’s great.’ It was typically generous.”

While he didn’t know it at the time, it was a line from Taylor’s own song Fire And Rain that had inspired You’ve Got A Friend in the first place.

James Taylor - Fire And Rain (BBC In Concert, 11/16/1970) - YouTube Watch On

As Taylor explained it: “She said, ‘You know that line in Fire And Rain – ‘I’ve seen lonely times when I could not find a friend’? She said, ‘That’s what inspired that song You’ve Got A Friend’. She said, ‘I heard those lines and I was thinking to myself, I’m going to tell him he does have a friend.’”

Taylor’s version of the song was released as a single in May 1971. It was a colossal success, reaching No 1 in the US and No 4 in the UK.

King never released her version of You’ve Got A Friend as a single.

At the start of 1971, Taylor was a much bigger name than King, but all that changed when Tapestry was released on 10 February 1971. The album reached No 1 in the US, Canada, Spain and Japan and No 3 and No 4 in Australia and the UK respectively. The album went on to sell over 25 million copies worldwide and spent more than six years on the Billboard 200 chart.

Tapestry is an intimate and emotionally honest album that really tapped into peoples’ desire for authenticity and depth from singer-songwriters at the onset of the turbulent ’70s.

You’ve Got A Friend is one of its stand-out tracks. There is a universal appeal to the song’s core message of friendship without boundaries. It is a life-enhancing message of emotional reassurance, comfort and support.

“When you're down and troubled/And you need some lovin' care/And nothin’, nothin’ is goin’ right/Close your eyes and think of me/And soon I will be there/To brighten up even your darkest night.”

Carole King - You've Got a Friend (from Welcome To My Living Room) - YouTube Watch On

The lyrics had particular resonance for Taylor, who had just emerged from a depression when he first heard King play the song at the Troubadour.

There was widespread praise for Taylor’s sincerity and interpretation on You’ve Got A Friend, but critics seemed to favour King’s version, highlighting its soulfulness and the vulnerability and warmth of her vocals.

Modern critical opinion is particularly favourable to King’s version of the song. “King’s voice brings ‘gravity to every note’, noted Jenn Pelly of Pitchfork in 2019. “It makes You’ve Got A Friend an exquisite ode to friendship, interconnectedness, and mutual inspiration. King’s superior take amplifies its hope almost to a shout.”

In a review of the song in AllMusic, writer Stewart Mason concluded that Taylor’s version of You’ve Got A Friend “lacks the plainspoken intimacy” of King’s version. “King sings her song with a certain shyness that sounds as if the singer is making her promise at some personal expense to herself,” wrote Mason.

Such views are of course subjective. For many, James Taylor’s version of You’ve Got A Friend evokes a real sense of loneliness and vulnerability, while the intimacy of his fingerpicked acoustic guitar is a huge part of its appeal.

Numerous artists would go on to cover the song, such as Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, Anne Murray, Tom Jones and Al Green.

You've Got a Friend - YouTube Watch On

In 1997, British acid jazz and funk group Brand New Heavies released a critically acclaimed cover of You’ve Got A Friend and in 2005, English pop-rock band McFly released the song as a double A-side with their own song All About You. This became the official single for UK-based charity Comic Relief.

For Carole King, You’ve Got A Friend remains a definitive song. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning in 2005, King was asked if there is a particular song that she could “put her finger on and say, ‘That is a Carole King song.’”

“Well, acknowledging that I had help,” replied King, casting her eyes heavenwards, “You’ve Got A Friend. Absolutely quintessential, I think. It’s just a feeling. It’s uplifting. That would be it.”