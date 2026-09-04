Back to school: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #20!
Reveal your inner music genius with 10 testing questions on the hottest music news
Even though summer is over [sob] we're going to turn up the heat one more time… Yes, it's MusicRadar's near-legendary Quiz of the Week!
You know the drill. We take a look back, pluck out our 10 favourite stories from the week on MusicRadar, then put you to the test via the medium of multiple-choice.
Think you know the score?
Let's rock.
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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