Extreme, the Rolling Stones, The Cure, Paramore, Weezer, Slipknot and Radiohead are all heading to Stage Tour, the new Guitar Hero-style game that's now available for pre-order

It’s been confirmed that Stage Tour – the successor game to Guitar Hero – will launch in December. Just in time for Christmas.

Red Octane, the developers behind the original game, have been drip feeding details of the Stage Tour soundtrack for months now. It looks like over 90 songs are part of the game and the important date is 10 December: that’s when it will be available to purchase for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

The game will work with some existing instrument controllers from those systems but fans can also purchase a number of different peripherals. A copy of the game plus a Kramer wireless guitar controller will cost you £119.99, whilst a bundle featuring two guitar controllers is £179.99. The Band bundle – featuring guitar, drums and a microphone – is priced at £269.99.

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The developers have also released a trailer for the game, which is up now on YouTube.

Stage Tour - Official Launch Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As for the soundtrack, already confirmed are Extreme (Get The Funk Out), Paramore (For A Pessimist, I’m Pretty Optimistic), Weezer (Island In The Sun), Slipknot (Psychosocial) and Radiohead (Just,) amongst others. The Stones have contributed a track from their current Foreign Tongues album in the shape of In The Stars and other names mentioned in the trailer include Muse, Metallica, Black Eyed Peas, Duran Duran, Motley Crue, Ed Sheeran, Fall Out Boy and Genesis.

As previously with the Guitar Hero series, the developers have included a number of new names: German ‘electronicore’ band Electric Callboy, Canadian indie rockers Good Kid and Californian guitarist Jfarrari will all be expecting a sales boost from their presence on the soundtrack.

Red Octane has been regularly updating its progress on the game throughout the year. Back in March it explained in a blog post the long process by which they came up with the idea for Stage Tour. “Tim (Clark, one of the firm’s developers) said something that changed everything: ‘There’s clearly still an audience. Fans still love these games. Just start by making a guitar.’”

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Hence the new Kramer controller. Gibson (which owns the Kramer brand) inked a deal with the developers which means the front-end of the game is based on the Gibson Garage in Nashville.

In a further blog post published in June, Red Octane said that “our ultimate goal with Stage Tour is not only to bring the rhythm game back but bring it back better than ever before.” Come December we’ll discover how close they’ve come to achieving that objective.

You can pre-order Stage Tour now on the RedOctane website.

Confirmed Stage Tour songs