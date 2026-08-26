“It fundamentally changes how quickly musicians can build sounds”: Neural DSP adds Device Presets and expands Quad Cortex functionality in huge update that’ll help you spend less time tweaking
CorOS and Cortex Control 4.1.0 expands plugin compatibility, adds eight new virtual devices and supports multiple device management – but are Device Presets the game-changer?
Neural DSP has launched its biggest CorOS update ever, bringing more sounds and functionality to its Quad Cortex amp modeller and multi-effects platform, with expanded guitar plugin compatibility and features that could radically transform your workflow.
The CorOS 4.1.0 update is free for all Quad Cortex and Quad Cortex Mini users, and there’s a lot to dig into. The headline items of 8 new virtual devices is a good place to start.
We now have a Multivoicer harmonizer, the Glitch granular delay, Ring Modulator, Arpeggio Delay, Crystal Delay, Vintage Digital Reverb, the Douglas Shining compressor, which is based on Dark Glass Electronics’ Hyper Luminal compressor, and the Plugin Parametric-4 EQ.
More X plugins can be run natively on your device, with Neural DSP adding compatibility for Tim Henson, John Mayer, John Petrucci, Rabea Massaad and Misha Mansoor’s signature Archetype plugin bundles.
There is also Dual Footswitch Assignments that could make the Quad Cortex’s Stomp Mode more performance-friendly. And the Cortex Control 4.1.0 update is not to be sniffed at either – you can now control multiple devices from your computer all at the same time, assigning each unit a name and toggling between units without touching any cables.
But maybe the most exciting new feature is Device Presets, which could really change how you go about putting together your tones. This allows you to save the settings of any Virtual Device in your rig and then pull them into another preset.
So say you had a really good US-style boutique clean tube amp dialled in on one preset, you could pull it out and easily recall it in another. That also goes for virtual speaker cabinets, drive units, effects, utilities. Finding new electric guitar tones just got a little easier.
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Also, the CorOS 4.1.0 launches with 2,000 Factory Device Presets.
Neural DSP’s CPO and co-founder, Francisco Cresp, says it is “major milestone” for the Quad Cortex ecosystem.
“We’re giving musicians even more freedom to create, experiment, and move between software and hardware without compromise,” says Cresp.
The Cortex Control 4.1.0 update also brings some workflow updates – crucially, it now supports Device Presets, I/O Settings Presets and Global EQ Presets.
"Every CorOS release is about making Quad Cortex a more powerful creative platform," says Douglas Castro, CEO and co-founder of Neural DSP. “This update is our biggest yet, not only because of the amount of new functionality we’ve added, but because it fundamentally changes how quickly musicians can build sounds, move between devices, and bring our entire plugin ecosystem into their hardware workflow.”
The update is free. Head over to Neural DSP for more.
Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.
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