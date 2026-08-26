“My dad’s favourite musician was John Mayer… so I put them on a song together”: Alex Warren busts out his air guitar as he reveals the touching reason why the big-time bluesman is on his new album

News
By
Published

Singer has posted clip of himself miming Mayer’s guitar part

Alex Warren and John Mayer
(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for Alex Warren/Live Nation; John Shearer/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

Alex Warren has revealed that John Mayer is a guest on his upcoming second album, Wildchild.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has posted a clip to Instagram that shows him miming a guitar part that is apparently Mayer’s contribution to the new record. He’s written across the clip: “My dad’s favourite musician was John Mayer… so I put them on a song together.” Presumably, there is a recording of his father somewhere else in the song.

Warren has captioned the post: “Dad you would have loved Wildchild.”

Latest Videos FromMusicRadar

The singer’s father died from kidney cancer when he was just nine years old. It’s fair to say the lad’s had quite a difficult upbringing – his mother, who he has previously described as an alcoholic, kicked Warren out of the house when he was 18 and he often ended up having to sleep in friends’ cars.

Warren is probably best known for Ordinary, the monster hit that topped charts all over the world last year and in the UK spent 13 weeks at number one.

Alex Warren - Ordinary (Official Video) - YouTube Alex Warren - Ordinary (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

It’s been a busy week for him. A few days ago, he was forced to cancel a concert in Auckland’s Spark Arena due to illness just hours before the doors opened.

Warren apologised profusely on social media, saying: “I never have to do this and it breaks my heart to even write this but I have to cancel tonight’s show.

“I have tried everything to be able to make this show work and I’m sadly bedridden sick at the moment. I can barely talk let alone sing and it sadly isn’t possible to play tonight’s show. I understand what it takes to be able to attend concerts and the fact so many of you travelled for this one has made this decision even more difficult. I love you so much and hope you understand.”

Anyway, Wildchild – featuring John Mayer and all – is set to come out this coming Friday (28 August).

A post shared by Alex Warren (@alexwarren)

A photo posted by on

Beth Simpson
Beth Simpson
News and features writer

Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.