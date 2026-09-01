“When I congratulated Amy, she said to me, ‘I knew what I was doing’”: Amy Winehouse “knew exactly what she had created” with Back to Black, says her former bass player and musical director

We’re just a few weeks away from the 20th anniversary of Back to Black, the second album from Any Winehouse and the one that turned her into a global superstar.

As you’d expect, this occasion is being marked by a deluxe reissue of the record, but if you’d rather celebrate Winehouse’s legacy in a live setting, her former band are also heading out on a UK tour to perform both Back to Black in its entirety and other songs that she recorded.

The shows are being led by Winehouse’s long‑time musical director and bass player Dale Davis, and the band features guest vocalists and members who both toured and recorded with Amy throughout her career.

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“I can’t believe that it’s the 20th anniversary of Back To Black this year,” says Davis. “When I congratulated Amy on the success of this incredible album, she said to me, not with any arrogance: ‘I knew what I was doing’, and at that moment, I realised that she knew exactly what she had created.

“It’s still an honour, pleasure and privilege to be performing these songs, from this timeless classic.”

With new shows announced in England and Wales – joining the previously confirmed gigs in Scotland – the tour will now take in more than 50 dates. Beginning on 20 October in York, the 2026 run will reach a fitting conclusion in Camden, London at the Roundhouse on 18 December – Camden being the place where Winehouse lived and tragically died in 2011. The 2027 tour will then kick off in February.

Tickets are available via the Amy Winehouse Band website.