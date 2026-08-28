"Just cos I don't like something doesn't make it bad. I'm sorry. I can't do more than like a minute and 17 seconds of that": Doja Cat offers a refreshingly honest take on Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas
“The song's not bad. It's literally not bad. The music isn't bad. I just don't like it"
In an era of the featured artist when everyone is nice about everyone else, it’s refreshing to find someone who isn’t afraid of being honest about what they don’t like.
That someone on this occasion is Doja Cat, who on a Twitch livestream tuned into Ella Langley’s monster hit Choosin’ Texas. The rapper, it seems, is not impressed by the song, which has now clocked up nineteen weeks at the top of the Billboard charts. She stopped it before the chorus.
“Yeah, this is not my vibe, but she has a very pretty voice,” she said. “If this is, like, number one on the charts, it's cos people are like putting on their radios and shit. I'm sure it's like on the radio. I can see them playing this shit on the radio. I don't like it, but that's fine.”
“It's very earwormy,” she mused. “It's like [a] catchy melody. I get it. And she's pretty. I get it. Also, singers are just fucking pretty. That's just kind of how that works, I don't know why.”
The rapper then appeared to scan the comments, which seemed to be criticising her for dismissing the song.
“Are people saying that I'm spreading hate?” she chuckled. “I mean, out of respect, I could play the whole thing? Let's play the whole thing. Will that make you feel better if I play the whole thing?”
However she only gave the song a few bars more, before pulling the plug: “The song's not bad. It's literally not bad. The music isn't bad. I just don't fucking like it. Just cos I don't like something doesn't make it bad. I'm sorry. I can't do more than like a minute and 17 seconds of that. I'm not going to play the whole song. I'm sorry, I'm not sorry… Let me play some motherfucking Chingy.”
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The livestream came after Doja Cat was interviewed by Caleb Pressley on her Sunday Conversation podcast. Pressley asked her whether she liked Ella Langley and the rapper professed to not have heard of her - “I don’t what that is. Ella Langley? Ella Langley?” she asked.
Not unreasonably, you’d have to say. After all, the days when we all knew who was currently Number One in the charts are long gone and, nineteen weeks or not, Ella Langley is still some way from being a household name.
Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
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