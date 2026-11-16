The Pixies loathed the song that ended up being their breakthrough: “Geez, this doesn’t even sound like us”

It’s something of a cliche in the annals of rock to express hate for the song that put you on the map. Kurt Cobain famously grew to resent the success of Smells Like Teen Spirit, and the less said to Thom Yorke about Radiohead’s 1992 monolith Creep the better. But the Pixies' aversion towards Here Comes Your Man – the song that introduced them to millions of new listeners – started long before it became an ubiquitous staple of college radio.

The band, fronted by vocalist/guitarist Black Francis (real name Charles Michael Kittridge Thompson IV), had been persuaded to re-record the long-shelved song, first penned when he was 15, for the band’s hugely influential second studio album Doolittle.

It was this seminal record that the aforementioned young Nirvana frontman took particular note of, cribbing Pixies’ characteristic quiet/loud blueprint when building their own wrecking ball assault on the mainstream, Nevermind.

However, the song that has become the album's most globally recognised is undoubtedly the least representative of not just Doolittle (which also included Pixies perennials Monkey Gone to Heaven, the savage Debaser and ominous closer Gouge Away) but perhaps the Pixies' modus operandi full stop: Here Comes Your Man.

Pixies - Here Comes Your Man (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

First forming at the University of Massachusetts, the young Francis and guitarist Joey Santiago recruited bassist Kim Deal and drummer David Lovering to complete their line-up. From the outset, their plan was to blur genre boundaries.

DIY punk might have been the ethos, but the Pixies sound was hard to pin down when really scrutinised. An obvious gift for melodic songwriting was housed within sludgy distorted guitars, angular riffs and Black Francis' frenzied vocals.

Signed to British independent label 4AD, the Pixies compiled their debut mini-album Come On Pilgrim in 1987. A year later, and the Steve Albini-produced full-length debut, Surfer Rosa established Pixies as the alternative scene’s leading lights. To some, they were nothing short of the stylistic inheritors of a neglected baton once carried by The Velvet Underground.

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“They do more than sound like people who went before them - they force the past to sound like them,” said a contemporary review of the band’s debut from NME. “I can't really remember when I last heard a music with this degree of lazy evil injected into it. Or a music that seemed to pin down things we wouldn't have heard ourselves, to map out ideas in the air and sing them into solid form.”

Pixies gave the alternative scene a jolt in the late '80s: “They force the past to sound like them” (Image credit: AJ Barratt/Avalon/Getty Images)

The Pixies were arty, slightly scary and, in the UK’s post-Smiths gulf, presented a tantalising new obsession.

But while the British music press fawned, the US was more skeptical. At 4AD’s direction, the Pixies opted for British producer Gil Norton (who’d previously helmed Echo & the Bunnymen’s seminal Ocean Rain) to take on album #2. Armed with a considerably higher budget following the success of Surfer Rosa, the band hoped to garner greater exposure via a cleaner-sounding record.

Decamping to Boston’s Downtown Recorders, Norton set to work assembling an album that would, one day quite soon, become a pillar of modern alternative rock.

Prior to the session, Norton and Francis – whom Gil referred to by his real name Charles – prepped one-on-one.

“It was all about the pre-production. I'd met Charles before, and I invited him to come over to my apartment with an acoustic guitar so we could talk through the demos, play the songs and try to work arrangements out before we went into the rehearsal room to bash them out with the band. It was just so we could get on the same page,” Norton told us back in 2014.

“It was really funny with Charles: He doesn't really like doing things the same way twice – it's boring to him. If he played the verse, he didn't really want to do that again the next time the same. A lot of the songs were short ditties – in and out, bang, bang, bang. Nearly all of them were under two minutes. Within that, he'd have a verse, a chorus and the basic song structures.”

Landing on an old song called Here Comes Your Man, Norton was immediately struck by its hooky appeal.

After a bit of pushing, Francis relented and agreed to record a song that he hadn't quite known to do with for years…

“People have been telling us to record it ever since [it was tracked for Pixies' first demo tape] so we finally did,” he told Songfacts.

Black Francis didn't like to meander: “He doesn't really like doing things the same way twice – it's boring to him” (Image credit: Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images)

The song’s origin stemmed back to a time prior to the Pixies, when Black Francis was still going by the name of Charles Thompson and was just 15. A keen writer and note-taker, the young Charles’ early songs reflected the world and characters he saw around him.

A considerable influence was the language and imagery of Christianity, something which he’d become more saturated with when, at age 12, his evangelical mother and stepfather began regularly taking him to their Pentecostal church.

With his mind flowing with the often terrifying, fiery imagery of the Old Testament, Charles’ songs began to incorporate more visceral undercurrents. However, with his influences expanding from the likes of David Bowie to The Cars via Husker Du, many of his early-penned songs, including Here Comes Your Man, were clearly written to emulate a radio-friendly formula.

However, while its breezy chord sequence and repetitive melody might have had a smile-inducing sweetness, Here Comes Your Man’s lyric grimly anticipated nothing short of imminent death.

Black later shared that its lyric was inspired by two things, dispossessed people hitching a ride in the backs of ‘boxcar’ trains, and the ominous sense of foreboding ahead of a cataclysmic earthquake…

“[It’s] about winos and hobos travelling on the trains, who die in the California earthquake, peeing their pants,” Francis told NME shortly after the single’s release.

In the song’s first verse, Francis plants himself amongst the hordes of shivering nomads standing in wait, their faces turning ‘blue’ as they huddle around a fire, in anticipation of hopping aboard the stationary boxcar.

By the second verse (newly written for Doolittle), the train is underway when the ‘quake hits. A turn of events that ends quite horribly for the lyric’s narrator…

Big shake on the boxcar movin'

Big shake to the land that's fallin' down

Is a wind makes a palm stop blowin'

A big, big stone fall and break my crown

Prior to each chorus, Francis sings:

There is a wait so long

You'll never wait so long

This long wait works for both contexts, pertaining to both the huddled hopefuls, awaiting their slim chance to hop aboard the train to head to the fabled ‘nowhere plains’, as well as the eerie calm that descends ahead the carnage wrought by the earthquake.

The final version of the song made the band grimace: “It was so pop, the final version of it, that we were like, ‘geez, this doesn’t even sound like us’” (Image credit: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

As Francis explained to the NME: “Before earthquakes, everything gets very calm; animals stop talking, and birds stop chirping, and there’s no wind. It’s very ominous.”

This creeping sense of foreboding wasn’t just an imagined sensation though, but something that the song’s writer had experienced first-hand: “I’ve been through a few earthquakes, actually, ’cause I grew up in California,” he continued in his NME interview. “I was only in one big one, in 1971. I was very young, and I slept through it. I’ve been awake through lots of small ones at school and at home. It’s very exciting actually—a very comical thing. It’s like the earth is shaking, and what can you do? Nothing.”

So who is the titular ‘man’ then? The train? The earthquake? Death itself? Or, is it merely a knowing cap-doff to The Velvet Underground's influential Waiting For The Man?

Perhaps all of the above.

Beyond its meaning, that repetitive refrain of ‘here comes your man’ works as a feat of misdirection, being repeated so frequently in the song that the verse’s actual subject matter is clouded. It's the main earworm you walk away from the song with.

“[Here Comes Your Man] is a sweet little chord progression thing that I wrote when I was like 14 or 15,” Francis said in Ben Sisario’s 33 ⅓ book on Doolittle. “I probably liked the word ‘boxcar’ because I heard it on the R.E.M. song from their first record. That’s probably where I got that.”

Despite becoming a staple of the Pixies' initial sets (and being recorded for their self-titled EP), the Pixies soon grew annoyed by the song’s lightweight tone when stacked alongside its increasingly darker and more abrasive setlist siblings.

Vaguely in contention for Surfer Rosa, 4AD label head Ivo Watts-Russell felt it didn’t fit the direction that the band was going in, particularly with the cavernous master of abrasive noise rock, Steve Albini at the helm.

Francis wouldn't touch the song for a while: “We would never play that song live; we’re too far removed from it. It’s too wimpy-poppy” (Image credit: Tim Hall/Redferns/Getty Images)

“It felt just too obviously commercial and I didn't know what we were doing with [the band],” Watts-Russell said in Fool the World: The Oral History of a Band Called Pixies. Understandably, Albini himself turned his nose up at the song too, which was enough for, what he at the time deemed, the impressionable young band to take his lead.

But for Doolittle, Here Comes Your Man fit the brief perfectly. More than that, Norton reckoned it also could, with a few adjustments, be the song that established the Pixies as a crowd-pulling entity well beyond just the alternative sphere.

Making the band take three different runs at the song, Norton assembled the studio mix from a combination of the band’s best ideas across the initial takes.

“They'd had Here Comes Your Man for quite some time, and the version that appeared on the album was the third time they had recorded it,” Norton told Sound on Sound in 2005. “I listened to the different versions and came up with that arrangement of the song.”

“We added a bridge and made it into a pop song,” Joey Santiago recalled in an interview with the Chicago Tribune in 2002. “But we thought it was corny, compared to the original, which was so laid back. It was so pop, the final version of it, that we were like, ‘geez, this doesn’t even sound like us’.”

Jangling through its major-key chord sequence (in D) using Santiago’s 12-string Rickenbacker, the track was led from the front by a trebly, surf-rock-inspired riff - following an unresolved opening chord crash that was an obvious evocation of the Beatles’ classic A Hard Day's Night intro. Gil's final version of Here Comes Your Man had been shrewdly optimised to revel in its bright ’60s-ness.

With its melodic appeal further accentuated by Deal’s gorgeous foregrounded backing vocals in the pre-chorus and chorus, Here Comes Your Man was by far the most accessible song the Pixies had produced thus far, on an album released on April 17th 1989, that would go on to be hailed as the their masterpiece.

Kim Deal's backing vocals were integral to the song's success (Image credit: Goedefroit Music/Getty Images)

“I was extremely proud of Doolittle when I first heard it being played back,” David Lovering told us back in 2011. “I couldn’t believe it was us – it sounded so big and accomplished.”

But there was something in Here Comes Your Man, elected to be the album’s second single released in June, that stuck in the proudly alternative band’s craw.

Had they perhaps allowed Norton to push them too far from their DIY ideals?

With the song now garnering unprecedented radio play and third from the top of the US’s Alternative Airplay chart, the band wondered if they were falling into the 'sell-out' trap…

“I think Charles feels stupid singing it,” Deal said following the release of their uncomfortably successful single, “We don’t usually play [Here Comes Your Man] live.”

Francis confirmed their mutual loathing of the song to The Catalogue that same year, “The poppiest song on Doolittle, which we couldn’t even play live if we tried, is Here Comes Your Man. We would never play that song live; we’re too far removed from it. It’s too wimpy-poppy.”

Even the song’s video, wherein Black Francis and Kim Deal maintain a slightly sinister open-mouthed expression during their respective vocal parts, had an element of cool detachment. It almost seemed like the band were making it under duress.

When invited onto Arsenio Hall’s talk show, and asked to play their now-signature song, Pixies declined the offer. “Arsenio Hall asked if we wanted to play on the show,” Joey told Ben Sisario for his 33 ⅓ book on Doolittle. “We said, ‘Well, what do they want to hear?’ He said, ‘Here Comes Your Man’. No way. We told them we would love to go on, but only if we did the song Tame. And they said, ‘No, thank you’… We were like little runts, little wise-asses.”

Once the dust had settled, Black gave the song another chance: “Other people like it, what can you say?” (Image credit: Goedefroit Music/Getty Images)

But, as the years passed, the band softened on the song. “Last winter I was doing promotion in Stockholm and I heard [Here Comes Your Man] on the radio,” Black told Select in 1997. “It sounded like the most sugary, sweet thing ever. One of our chirpier numbers. Other people like it, what can you say?"

Years later, following the band’s 2004 reformation, Here Comes Your Man was finally given pride of place in the reenergised band’s live sets.

“Funnily enough, we never played it until 2004. We always thought it was too poppy – which is probably why it got played on the radio and MTV,” David Lovering told us back in 2011. “I guess we were just trying to keep our coolness; we didn’t want to give in too easily. But when we got back together, we came around to playing it.”