Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor's tinnitus forces him to quit band for the second time

Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor – the other drummer named Roger Taylor, the one that’s not Queen’s Roger Taylor - has announced that he’s stepping down from the band and retiring.

The reason behind his decision is a sad one, but not an unusual one for musicians his age – tinnitus. In an Instagram post, the 66-year-old said that it “has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors.”

Taylor said that it was “one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years.”

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He added that: “Figuring out the timing of all of this has not been easy, but I’m going out on a real high. We’ve just returned from a hugely successful UK and European tour, which followed our second headline show at BST Hyde Park, our induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to the studio with Nile Rodgers. I couldn’t have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I’ll treasure forever. I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John.”

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It’s not the first time the drummer has quit the band. Back in 1986, he left Duran Duran, citing ‘exhaustion’ and seemingly retired to his Gloucestershire farm. But he rejoined the band for the 2003 reunion of the ‘classic’ line-up and has remained on board for the six albums they have released since.

The remaining trio – John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Nick Rhodes – have said in a statement: “Roger is our brother. His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all.”

Roger Taylor with John Taylor, back in 'the day' (1985) (Image credit: David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images)

“We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band.”

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According to the RNID (Royal National Institute for the Deaf) tinnitus affects one in seven adults and among musicians that figure is undoubtedly higher. Speaking to the Independent about Taylor’s decision, Franki Oliver, the RNID’s Audiology Manager said: “Today’s news may prompt many people to think about their own tinnitus, or the experiences of family members and friends living with the condition. The good news is that there are a range of ways people can manage tinnitus and live well with it.”

If you’re concerned about tinnitus or need information and advice about it, head over to at rnid.org.uk.