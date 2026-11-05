Anika Nilles launches her new artist collection with designer heads and signature drumsticks

Anika Nilles has teamed up with Evans and ProMark to launch the Anika Nilles artist collection.

This is a limited run of percussion gear, designed in association with Nilles herself – many of the bits and pieces feature her original artwork.

These include her signature ProMark drumsticks and Evans black chrome drumheads, all of which come with a custom graphic designed by her. The drumstick, incidentally, has a slightly increased diameter, for greater power.

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In a statement, the Rush drummer has said: "Drumheads are like a canvas to me. I love drawing and doodling on them, so I thought it would be nice to have something familiar for me on my tour kit.

"For the sticks, I really love how they turned out. They have my same signature stick profile, but with a thicker diameter to add energy and bring the power the band needs."

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In an accompanying Youtube video she adds: “They are more, I would say, built for rock music, than for fusion as my regular sticks are.”

All the gear will be available on daddario.com, including an exclusive digital bundle featuring the sticks and drumheads. Drummers who purchase the bundle will earn an extra 1,000 Players Circle rewards points – nice if you’re collecting those.

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Nilles is, of course, currently out with Rush on their Fifty Something tour, which runs through to April 2027. After that, well, there has been talk of the band doing a Sphere residency but nothing has been confirmed as yet. But when her stint with the Canadian prog legends does finally come to an end, Nilles will surely not be short of offers...