“It lets kids experience a piece of music history in a way that feels playful and authentic”: Fender and Loog transform the Precision Bass into a child-friendly 3-string for young beginners – and a classic Tele joins the collection too

Fender and Loog have expanded their child-friendly collection of three-string beginner electric guitars with their first ever bass guitar, a Precision Bass – and it has introduced a Telecaster in OG Butterscotch Blonde finish.

This Fender x Loog P-Bass really does redefine the short-scale bass. At just 21.6” scale length, it should be every bit as approachable as the electric guitars in the collection. It arrives on the 75th anniversary of the P-Bass, and is the spitting image of the original 1951 bass guitar that inspired it – it even has the thumb rest.

The finish options are classic Fender, too, with Sea Foam Green, Candy Apple Red and White Blonde all standard editions, and the limited edition Black Hello Kitty model sure to sell out quick. As with Fender and Squier’s Hello Kitty models, this has the famous cartoon cat graphic and the red dot inlays.

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Rafael Atijas, founder and CEO of Loog Guitars, describes this launch as being extra personal – he started out on the bass, and so he can well imagine what having an instrument like this would have been like as a kid.

“Launching Loog’s first bass alongside the 75th anniversary of the Precision Bass is especially meaningful. It’s also full circle for me, since bass was the first instrument I played at 13,” says Atijas. “And bringing the iconic Butterscotch Blonde Telecaster to life as a small, three-string guitar lets kids experience a piece of music history in a way that feels playful and authentic.”

Oh yeah, the Blackguard Tele, just the instrument for budding Bruce Springsteens the world over. Again, another timely release. Like the Precision Bass, the Fender Telecaster is celebrating its 75th trip around the sun this year.

As with previous Fender x Loog releases, these guitars for kids are serious instruments, made to be played – they are built from real wood, real components. The Precision Bass has real bass strings and is tuned low-to-high E, A, D just like the first three strings of the bass.

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(Image credit: Fender)

Each instrument comes with an exercise book, stickers, and there is an app for learning exercises, plus various accessories are available. Who knows, this generation’s Carol Kaye or James Jamerson might pick one of these up and this is how it all begins.

“For 75 years, the Telecaster and Precision Bass have helped shape the sound of music. Our partnership with Loog brings these iconic instruments to a new generation of players,” says James Chippendale, Fender’s senior director of lifestyle and licensing. “Together with Loog, we’re inspiring young musicians to discover the joy of playing, express themselves and begin a lifelong connection with music.”

The Fender x Loog Telecaster and Precision Bass are priced £199/$229. See Loog for more details.