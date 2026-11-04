“Dear guitar players. We owe you an apology. We’ve been so busy disrupting synthesizers, mixers and DJ gear that we completely forgot about you”: Behringer teases 100s of $10-$15 stompboxes – but what’s going on with the TC Electronic stuff in the photo?

Behringer has teased something big, something ridiculous, something potentially transformative for the guitar effects pedal market – the release of hundreds of stompboxes, all priced between $10 and $15, and some of which will be open-source designs that you can “hack” yourself.

In a spicy Facebook post, Behringer apologised to guitar players for its recent focus on synthesizers and DJ equipment.

“We’ve been so busy disrupting synthesizers, mixers and DJ gear that we completely forgot about you,” reads the post. “Shame on us! So we thought we’d make it up to you.”

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That, of course, is not entirely true. After all the legal hullabaloo over its $69 Klon Klone, the Centaur Overdrive, which was subsequently taken off the market, Behringer relaunched it as the Zentara with some judicious tweaking to the trade dress.

There are no firm details on when the pedals will be available, or indeed exactly what form they might take, but the accompanying pic offered some clues – the Zentara Klon clone in mini-pedal format caught our eye – and Behringer offered some meat on the bone.

These pedals will all come in metal housings. Good to know; they hold up better on the road. But let’s not totally disregard Behringer’s plastic-enclosure pedals, such as the $28 SF300 Super Fuzz, which Khemmis used to make one of the best heavy metal albums of 2026.

There will be a mixture of analogue and digital devices, some clones of classics and some originals, and lots and lots of mini pedals by the looks of it. Though maybe we should not read too much into the image, which looks like it might have been created with the helping hand of AI (96 per cent likelihood, says the software).

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Behringer has also included some TC Electronic-branded designs, including some Tonefuel pedalboard power supplies that, to the best of our knowledge, don’t exist anywhere else.

That is weird, but then Behringer and TC Electronic are both owned by Music Tribe, so make of that what you will. Has the Music Tribe marketing department just thrown some assets into the AI-image creator and this is what's happened? Or has Behringer crossed the streamed and leaked potentially new TC Electronic products? Time will tell.

(Image credit: Behringer via Facebook)

What Behringer wants are suggestions and lots of them.

“This photo? Just the beginning,” says Behringer. “Guitar players, which pedals should we tackle first? And seriously… is 300 enough?”

A launch like this is sure to ruffle some feathers. Is Behringer worried about that? Not one bit. Indeed, it is counting on it. “Because great tone should come from your fingers, not your credit card,” it says. “Will this upset a few boutique pedal manufacturers? Probably. Sorry about that.”

We did say it was spicy. You can put your requests in with Behringer on Facebook. Or maybe TC Electronic. Oh how knows anymore?