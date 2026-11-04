Neverending Journey? AOR icons' Final Frontier tour may not be so final now

It looks like Journey haven’t reached the end of their, er, journey. Not yet, anyway. According to guitarist Neal Schon.

The AOR icons have been on their Final Frontier Tour but are now indicating that it won’t actually be so final after all.

In a Facebook post, co-founder Schon has written: “After completing 110 shows in 2026, we’ve felt something powerful happen within Journey. Playing two and a half hours each night in our ‘Evening with Journey’ shows – the longest shows we’ve ever played – has brought us closer together, both musically and personally.”

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“Our fans have touched our hearts and helped pull us together. Your love, energy and passion for this music have reminded us how much we still share and how much this journey means to all of us.”

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He continued: What began as 'The Final Frontier' now feels more like 'The Long Goodbye.' We’re letting our hearts - and the connection we feel with you every night - help guide what comes next.”

He then addressed the group’s fanbase: “Thank you for standing with us, singing with us and giving us so many reasons to keep playing. This journey belongs to all of us.”

Intriguingly, the post included an AI-generated graphic with the Journey logo and the words ‘it’s not over’.

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This tallies with an interview Jonathan Cain gave to Ultimate Classic Rock recently: “When I started the tour I was definitely gonna hang it up, and I still don't know what I want to do moving forward," the keyboardist player said. “I'm overwhelmed with the turnout on this tour. It's so strong. The fans have just been terrific.”



So what indeed comes next for the band? Well, they still have three weeks of gigs before they wrap up their 2026 duties with a show in San Francisco on 28 November. In 2027 they have a grand total of one date in the diary, at the Stagecoach Festival in California in April. But Schon’s words will give fans reason to hope that they haven’t seen the last of the band just yet...