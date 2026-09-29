“My dear friends, The time has come to say farewell”: Rod Stewart announces details of what he says will be his “last” tour

It looks like Rod Stewart has finally reached the end of the road. He’s announced The Final Encore, which he’s flagging up as his last ever tour for next year.

In a statement, the 81-year-old singer has said: “My dear friends, The time has come to say farewell to life on the road. After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last.”

“I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you. It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return.

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"So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible. I hope you’ll join me so I can thank you the best way I know how… with the music and one hell of a show. See you there.”

The tour begins in April in Ireland and the UK before heading to mainland Europe in June and July. He’s pencilled in five UK dates, in Belfast, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and at London’s O2.

Rod Stewart - You're In My Heart (The Final Acclaim) (Official HD Remastered Video) - YouTube Watch On

Rod has not been in the best of health of late. Last month he cut short his final US tour for what was described as “routine” heart surgery. This followed an episode in June when at a date in Utah, the singer had to receive oxygen mid-set and was forced to sit down for a section of his performance.

The surgery was a success. Indeed, soon afterwards Stewart posted on Instagram: "I'm already feeling better and very much on the mend. I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me.”

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Fingers crossed his health holds for what is bound to be an emotional final traipse round the arenas and festivals of Europe. For more details about the tour head over to Stewart’s website at rodstewart.com.