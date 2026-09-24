“Please remain vigilant”: Oasis warn against scammers in the forthcoming Live 27 ticketing bunfight

Today is the day that those who were lucky in the ballot for Oasis tickets will start to receive their access codes, but the band have warned against scammers who are sending fake ones.

“Important: We have been made aware of possible Oasis ticket scams,” they wrote. “As ticket information and unique codes are about to be distributed, please remain vigilant. Scammers may attempt to impersonate Oasis, our mailing list or our ticketing partners.”

Genuine access codes will arrive via the email address oasis@openstageit.com, and the selling of codes is strictly forbidden. “Any codes that are offered for sale are fraudulent and will not enable you to buy tickets,” they have added.

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With code emails due to be sent out over the next few days, please read this post carefully and be aware of potential Oasis Live ’27 ticket scams. https://t.co/SB4JlbwdMnSeptember 23, 2026

By now, anyone wanting to purchase tickets for the band’s 2027 tour should have registered. Those who have been randomly selected to receive access codes will get them between now and Sunday 27 September. Receiving a code does not, however, guarantee you success when you come to purchase the tickets. They merely give you a ticket in the lottery for the tickets, so to speak.

And to no-one’s great surprise, extra dates have already been added to the band’s Live 27 tour. Another two Knebworth shows on 25 and 26 September next year have been confirmed, taken their run there to six dates over three weekends. There’s also another Munich date for 6 July, a third Rome show on 26 July and a minor alteration to their Paris date – that’s been moved from 24 July to 20 July.

Safe to say that next summer is going to be all about Oasis, again.

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Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher has promised on one of his seemingly regular appearances on Talk Sport that next year’s shows are going to be better than 2025’s. “All of us will be way more relaxed than we were last time,” he told the radio station. “We were all anxious last time as to how rehearsals were gonna go and how the tour was gonna be received and all the mithering about the tickets and that kind of thing.”

“But this is gonna be a lot more fun this time and we’re gonna put on a great show and it’s gonna be unbelievable.”